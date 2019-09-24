Marvel’s Avengers Reveals the Best Look Yet at Black Widow

Every major character in Marvel’s Avengers has a specific design unique to them and their place in the world of the game. While Iron Man or Captain America and the like might take inspiration from the comics or films, each character model is purposefully built to invoke the feel of the environment being created by developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix. And that obviously extends to Black Widow.

As with the other characters, Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account has put out a brief video showcasing the best look yet at Black Widow’s character model performing an idle animation. The focus here is on the various emphasized aspects of her suit, including the notable gadgets, belt, and weapons. It’s also interesting that this is a two-piece suit with reinforced padding in areas. And then there is, of course, the iconic gauntlets.

You can check out the overview of the character’s model below:

As far as uniforms go, Black Widow has sleek and stylish down to an art. Her mainstay black silhouette has evolved over the years since its 1970’s debut, with new equipment and embellishments modernizing the design rather than reinventing it. Why fix what isn’t broken? pic.twitter.com/T0liGEo07y — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 23, 2019

Here’s how Square Enix previously described Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.