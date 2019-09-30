Marvel’s Avengers Reveals the Inspiration Behind Thor’s New Look

Every single hero in Marvel‘s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, has its own unique design, but every design has its roots, after all. Given how many iconic iterations there have been for characters like Iron Man and Captain America, it should come as no surprise that these have had some influence on the video game. And that includes the likes of Thor.

According to Crystal Dynamics game director Tore Blystad, as revealed on the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account, just about everything that Thor wears has some trace back to Norse iconography or mythology. Yes, it takes much from the classic Marvel comics, but it also manages to work in a little bit of its own unique flavor at just about every corner.

You can check out Blystad’s explanation of exactly what went into designing Thor’s outfit below:

“Thor’s outfit is crafted in Asgard, and is inspired by classic Marvel designs, but also has a lot of details referenced from Norse history. His chest piece incorporates a classic ‘Thor’s Hammer’ iconography , and many of the patterns and engravings are Norse.” — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 30, 2019

“His cape design wraps around his neck and body armor, fastened by a brooch designed after Odin’s ravens.” – Game Director, @ToreBlystad — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 30, 2019

What do you think about Thor’s design inspiration? Are you happy with the character’s base model? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix previously described Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.