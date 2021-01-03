How to Watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online

✖

Awesome Games Done Quick returns today for an online version in 2021. If you are somehow not familiar, the popular charity marathon regularly features a packed schedule full of people speedrunning various video games streamed live online, and has historically included an in-person event that folks can attend. With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, however, things are set to be a little different this year.

The full event starts today and should be ongoing as you read this. First up is a Mirror's Edge run, and the day should cap off with Pikmin 2. The full schedule for the event is available online, and as usual, there should be archives of the runs that go up after the fact. As is usual, you can watch the full event as it happens yourself over on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel. Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is set to conclude in the early hours of Sunday, January 10th after a The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time run.

As it is a charity marathon, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online will be supporting the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a U.S. non-profit organization focused on cancer prevention and early detection. All donations made to the event go directly to the foundation. Last year's event raised over $3.16 million for the non-profit, and as always, there is every intention of breaking that number this year.

As noted above, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online is going on now and is set to conclude early on Sunday, January 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick, the organization that puts on these speedrunning events, right here.

What do you think of the Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online schedule? Are you excited to see any of the runs specifically? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!