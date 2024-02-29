Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #20 Is Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Larian Studios has pushed out the latest update for Baldur's Gate 3 which is Hotfix #20. Within the past day, Larian informed fans that it was gearing up to release a new patch for BG3 that it was hoping to have out before the conclusion of this week. Fortunately, this update has now come about earlier in this window than anticipated and makes a number of notable changes to Larian's critically acclaimed role-playing game.

The key fix that Larian has now made with Baldur's Gate 3 in Hotfix #20 is tied to Minthara. Specifically, an error where Minthara wouldn't follow the party during Act 2 and Act 3 has now been resolved. Beyond this, the latest BG3 patch has also made some additional bug fixes, a handful of which are dedicated to preventing game crashes. All in all, the game should now be much more stable than before in the wake of Patch 6 going live.

You can get a look at everything that Hotfix #20 does in Baldur's Gate 3 via the patch notes attached below.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #20 Patch Notes

FIXES