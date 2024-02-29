Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #20 Is Live, Patch Notes Revealed
BG3 Hotfix #20 has rolled out sooner than expected.
Larian Studios has pushed out the latest update for Baldur's Gate 3 which is Hotfix #20. Within the past day, Larian informed fans that it was gearing up to release a new patch for BG3 that it was hoping to have out before the conclusion of this week. Fortunately, this update has now come about earlier in this window than anticipated and makes a number of notable changes to Larian's critically acclaimed role-playing game.
The key fix that Larian has now made with Baldur's Gate 3 in Hotfix #20 is tied to Minthara. Specifically, an error where Minthara wouldn't follow the party during Act 2 and Act 3 has now been resolved. Beyond this, the latest BG3 patch has also made some additional bug fixes, a handful of which are dedicated to preventing game crashes. All in all, the game should now be much more stable than before in the wake of Patch 6 going live.
You can get a look at everything that Hotfix #20 does in Baldur's Gate 3 via the patch notes attached below.
Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #20 Patch Notes
FIXES
- Introduced a few crash safeguards to ensure that when a savegame fails to load, you'll be sent back to the Main Menu.
- Fixed some issues causing the second player on split screen to have a black screen for 30 seconds.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from opening containers (like the Camp Supply Sack) while trading if you selected a different character from the one who initiated the trade. This also fixed a sneaky money exploit.
- Fixed a bug causing the environment to never take its turn, blocking combat from progressing.
- Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in combat if there were still some bats remaining after you defeated Cazador.
- Fixed an infinite loot bug that would duplicate Herdmaster Skardjall's Scale Mail every time you removed the Whipping Cane from his body.
- Fixed a bug causing the crime dialogue for trespassing to get spammed beside the Steel Watch Foundry.
- Fixed some banding and shader issues in cinematics that were causing VFX artefacts on faces at certain angles.
- Fixed Minthara sometimes not following the party in Act II or Act III.
- Fixed a case where Halsin wouldn't move to his position when you arrived at Last Light in Act II.
- Fixed an issue where Minthara wouldn't leave the party after being escorted out of Moonrise Towers.
- Fixed an issue causing characters to tell you they were too busy to talk to you when you tried to speak to them. They were lying.
- Fixed missing tab textures in the Trade UI.
- Hid the filter tabs for traders when bartering with them, these will be reintroduced in a future update pending further testing.
- Fixed a potential crash when preloading complex cinematics.