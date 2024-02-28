New Baldur's Gate 3 Update Release Announced by Larian

Larian Studios has revealed when players can expect the next update for Baldur's Gate 3 to drop. In recent weeks, Larian has been quite busy as it finally released Patch 6 for BG3 which brought with it a ton of sizable overhauls. Following the release of Patch 6, Larian has then started trying to resolve a number of new bugs and other issues that have come about in the wake of this new content coming to the RPG. Now, it's known when the next such hotfix of this type will be landing.

Announced on the official Baldur's Gate 3 X (or Twitter) account, Larian said that the next update for the title is set to launch at some point this week. This patch will be Hotfix #20 for BG3 and will look to make a change to Minthara where the character would occasionally stop following the party. Outside of this adjustment, Larian hasn't said what other tweaks will be coming with Hotfix #20, but more information should be unveiled soon enough.

"Our next hotfix is undergoing final testing, and we're aiming to release it this week," Larian said on social media today. "Among other fixes, Hotfix #20 solves an issue where Minthara would sometimes stop following the party in Act II and III. Keep up, minty. We'll update you all when it's ready for release!"

Beyond releasing new updates for Baldur's Gate 3, it's not known what else Larian might have in the cards. Given the success of the game since its launch last summer, it would seem logical for Larian to eventually release DLC or a sizable expansion. At the time of this writing, such add-on content hasn't been announced in any capacity although it continues to be requested from players in droves. Whether or not the coming months will bring with it the reveal of new content for BG3 remains to be seen. If nothing else, we'll be sure to share with you the patch notes for Hotfix #20 in Baldur's Gate 3 once they formally roll out.