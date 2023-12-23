Baldur's Gate 3 Gets First-Ever Sale, Instantly Becomes Bestseller Again

Baldur's Gate 3 is once again dominating the charts after it got its first sale. 2023 has been an absurd year for gaming, leading to some to proclaim this is one of the best years for gaming ever. We had games like Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4, and many, many more. Perhaps the most notable game of the year was Baldur's Gate 3, it won Game of the Year and was a massive win for RPG and single player game fans. The game released after years of development and early access and topped the charts on Steam upon release. It proceeded to release on PS5 in the following weeks and then came to Xbox when it was announced that the game won Game of the Year.

Obviously, winning such an award puts a lot of eyes on the game so a ton of people have been picking it up and playing it. Even more people are playing Baldur's Gate 3 now that it is having its first ever sale. The game is currently 10% off on Steam and PlayStation, prompting it to once again jump up the charts. On Steam, Baldur's Gate 3 is the number one best selling game at the moment, beating out the Steam Deck, Lethal Company, and free-to-play games. It's quite an achievement, especially when you consider a lot of publishers were predicting the death of single player games not even a decade ago and made it seem like there'd be no room for them going forward.

Whether the game will have a bigger sale in the future remains to be seen, it seems like Larian is trying to maximize its sales as much as possible since it doesn't have any notable monetization plans. The studio already confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3 won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass as the studio feels like it has justified the value of the game and players should have to pay for it, understandably. Maybe years down the road that will change, but for now, expect to pay close to full price for Baldur's Gate 3.