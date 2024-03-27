Baldur's Gate Update Removes Gold Exploit, New Patch Notes Revealed

Baldur's Gate 3 got another update this week with Larian Studios releasing Hotfix 23, an update which just so happens to have closed out one or two issues regarding loot, gold, and exploiting vendors. More specifically, Hotfix 23 for Baldur's Gate 3 makes is so that players can no longer use containers to outwit vendors and keep more than they were bartering for. Given that this is a hotfix instead of a full on update, the rest of the changes listed in the patch notes are pretty much all address bugs, crashes, and other issues like the loot exploit.

If you're unfamiliar with the vendor exploit that's been patched out here, it involved giving a merchant a container and then filling it up with items that the person was selling. By switching over to a different character, you could then open up the vendor's container in their trade menu and take the items out as if you were looting any old container, keeping them in the process. That exploit and other issues have been taken care of now as detailed in the patch notes below:

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch Notes for Hotfix 23

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in Lae'zel's recruitment dialogue if you saved halfway through the dialogue and then loaded that savegame.

Fixed a potential rare crash related to our particle system.

Fixed a crash when throwing the Black Pudding Platter.

Fixed a crash during Character Creation.

Fixed a crash that could occur when selling a container with items in it, buying it again, and then selling it again.

Fixed a rare crash related to VFX material loading.

Fixed a bug preventing you from equipping items and using spells because an item kept being equipped.

Optimised Poltergeist auras to reduce memory usage and prevent an out-of-memory crash.

UI

Fixed an issue where selling all wares didn't remove the proper gold amount from the trader inventory.

Fixed a bug letting you generate gold by buying multiple items but only paying for one of them if you dragged the items into a container.

Fixed a bug letting you 'buy' a stack of items for free when dragging the stack into a container and using the item splitter.

Fixed equipped items blocked by shapeshifting being tradable, allowing you to get paid even if the items don't transfer to the trader's inventory.

Scripting

Fixed clubs from the Moonrise Towers Prison getting automatically equipped when you picked them up.

Fixed a bug causing Nightsong to continuously gain and lose the Soul Caged condition if she had a condition that provided Immunity to being Incapacitated.

Fixed Balthazar not finishing his turn when he is too far from the Colony ritual spot to reach it in one turn.

Fixed a bug where a civilian would call for help and a group of Flaming Fists would appear, but instead of moving to the crime scene, they would just stand where they were spawned.

Code and Gameplay