Bandai Namco, Aardman Teaming Up For New World War I Game

While a lot of war games these days dip more into the action category, there are some that focus more on the dramatic impact, rather than the action. For instance: Valiant Hearts: The Great War comes to mind.

Now, a bold new project is in the works that looks to show a different side of the World War I picture. Bandai Namco has announced that it’s working on a new game called 11-11: Memories Retold, which will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To help put the game together, Bandai Namco has teamed up with a number of co-developers, including DigixArt, a French developer who previously worked on Lost In Harmony; as well as Aardman, the studio known for stop-motion animation projects, including the Wallace and Gromit shorts as well as the recently released Early Man.

While the exact story hasn’t been revealed just yet, the game will lean heavy on the drama. Dave Sproxton, founder of Aardman, had this to say about the project: “Engaging audiences with compelling stories through animation is at the heart of what we are trying to do at Aardman. With this project we want to produce an emotionally rich experience with distinctive visual character to help you understand what war is all about.”

But story is just part of the game, as a beautiful art style, as you can see above in the trailer, will also be utilized throughout. DigixArt game director Yoan Fanise filled us in on what to expect from said style: “11-11: Memories Retold is a very special game at many levels. From the painted style to the emotional journey we create for the player to revive their heritage, we are pushing the boundaries of what a game can be and hope it will leave a mark on you.”

Though the trailer is a bit on the cryptic side, it just means that Bandai Namco has a much bigger reveal planned down the line, including what to expect from gameplay. We’ve kind of got a hint on that from the developer diary, which can be found below.

11-11: Memories Retold doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected sometime this year for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.