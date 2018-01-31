Bandai Namco Aware of Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Online Issues, Working On a Solution

Dragon Ball FighterZ has been a huge hit since its launch last week, sending fighting and anime fans into a tizzy as they get into epic match-up after epic match-up, tearing up the landscape while they do it. But that doesn't mean the game has been a solid experience for everyone.

Some fans have noted a few online issues with the game, mainly with being able to join a match or getting disconnected in the middle of one – and that can create quite the headache.

That said, Bandai Namco recently took to Twitter to address the matter, noting that it's well aware of the online problems and is hard at work on a solution. "The launch of DRAGON Ball FighterZ has been nothing short of phenomenal in regards to support from Dragon Ball and fighting game fans," the team said. "However, a side-effect of this massive support has been online-play difficulties that could not have been anticipated without the actual launch of the game taking place.

"We are in constant communication with the dev team, keeping them apprised of the issues, and they are working on solutions to improve the online-play experience for DRAGON BALL FighterZ. We want to thank everyone for their continued patient and we'll share more news pertaining to improvements for DRAGON BALL FighterZ's online-play experience as soon as they are available.

"We'll make sure to keep you updated when we have more details to share! Thank you for your continued patience."

While it doesn't appear the publisher has a time frame in which online issues will be fixed, it seems to be working alongside Arc System Works diligently on the matter, until people can connect with match-ups and play with ease once more.

For the time being, the game still has quite a bit to offer, including local versus play, an action-packed arcade mode, a highly detailed story mode, a practice mode where you can get the most out of your techniques, and so much more. So don't be afraid to give Dragon Ball FighterZ a shot in the meantime!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.