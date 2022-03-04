Batman Arkham Series Reportedly Still in Discussion at HBO Max





The Batman Arkham Series is reportedly still in discussion over at HBO Max. Deadline had a brand new report about Matt Reeves' new overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. That Penguin HBO Max series sounds like it's still happening. Today's news confirms both that show and a project based on the other denizens of Arkham Asylum. Fans of The Batman have been wondering if the director's vision would even be able to continue in lights of the recent cuts over at Warner Bros. Discovery. Just yesterday, scores of social media users lamented Bruce Timm's Batman The Caped Crusader animated series would no longer be hosted on the service. (Initial reports said that it was canceled before clarification came through.) Still, for anyone looking around wondering if Robert Pattinson's interpretation of The Dark Knight would get anymore screen time, this is a great result. The Batman performed well at the theater and was praised by critics and fans alike for its approach to the character and his world. Now, the storied rogues gallery will get their chance to shine too.

"We're doing this Penguin series and one of the great things about that is Colin Farrell — he's like you've never seen him. He's so incredible and he's a scene-stealer. Along the way, we thought maybe we could do [Oz] as a series," Reeves previously told The Toronto Sun. "So I talked to HBO Max and showed them Colin in the movie and spoke to them about what this could be and they said, 'Let's do it.' So we're doing that and we're doing another series that connects to Arkham [Asylum]. We are talking and thinking about the next movie, but to be honest with you, at the moment, I really want the audience to connect with this. And I really believe they will because I think Rob is an incredible Batman."

In a different conversation with EW, the filmmaker explained why he fought so hard to have a ton included with his first foray into Gotham. Plainly put, you can't take the idea of The Batman 2 for granted. If you have a vision, you have to make that clear from the jump.

"What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse," Reeves explained when describing his DC Comics project. "You don't do a story and go, 'This is Chapter 1' because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you're starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham's story never ends."

