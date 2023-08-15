Batman: Arkham Trilogy Release Date for Nintendo Switch Announced

Rocksteady Studios has today announced when it will be releasing the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch platforms. Earlier this summer, Rocksteady revealed that it would be bringing Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight to Switch for the first time as part of a single bundle. Now, it's known that this collection is set to arrive in a little under two months alongside another major superhero title.

Shared on social media this morning, Rocksteady informed fans that the Batman: Arkham Trilogy will launch on Switch on October 13, which is one week prior to PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This collection will retail for $59.99 and will contain all post-launch DLC and other add-ons that came to each Batman title. It also marks the first time that Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham Knight have ever come to a Nintendo platform in their history. A version of Batman: Arkham City, dubbed the Armored Edition, previously launched on Nintendo's Wii U back in 2012.

Like other versions of the Arkham Trilogy that have been released, Batman: Arkham Origins remains on the sidelines in this collection for Switch. The WB Games Montreal-developed spin-off in the Arkham series has also previously come to Wii U, but it has never since been ported to any additional platforms. Given that Arkham Origins wasn't made by Rocksteady, it makes sense for this installment to be left out of the Arkham Trilogy as this package only combines the games that Rocksteady has created. Still, that hasn't prevented a large number of fans from making it known that they would like to see Origins remastered or re-released on modern hardware at some point in the future.

