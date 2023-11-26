Batman '89 revealed the Burton-Verse Robin — and now there's a new costumed crime-fighter joining the Bat-Family in Batman '89: Echoes. Written by Batman screenwriter Sam Hamm with art by Joe Quinones, the next chapter in DC's comic book sequel series inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie is set two years after disfigured Gotham D.A. Harvey Dent (played by Billy Dee Williams in the 1989 movie) killed GCPD Commissioner James Gordon and died battling Batman as the crusading criminal Two-Face. In Batman's absence, there's a new do-gooder waging war on Gotham's underworld and the corrupt elite: Gordon's daughter and Dent's ex-fiancé, Barbara Gordon.

"After Harvey Dent's crusade against Gotham and Batman, the Caped Crusader has disappeared without a trace," reads the official synopsis for Batman '89: Echoes. "In his place, ordinary citizens have taken to the streets to root out crime. As innocents get hurt, the question on everyone's mind is the same: Where is Batman?"

In preview pages from Batman '89: Echoes #1 (below), Gordon and Lt. Bullock investigate the fourth Batman copycat killed in the line of unsanctioned duty. Along with the Burton Batman Harley Quinn and Scarecrow, the six-issue series will see another costumed character take to the streets: Barbara Gordon's Batgirl. See the preview pages below and pick up Batman '89: Echoes #1 on November 28.