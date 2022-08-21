Batman Arkham Subreddit Creates Fake Game After Years of Waiting For New One

The Batman Arkham subreddit has created a fake game called Batman: Arkham World because there hasn't been a new entry in years. The Batman Arkham series is one of the most beloved video game franchises out there and is widely credited as being one of the first to truly capture the feeling of being a superhero. While there were other great superhero games prior to the Arkham franchise, none of them had a consistent franchise that also exceeded the stigma of being part of a licensed IP. Sadly, Rocksteady concluded its Arkham trilogy in 2015 with Batman: Arkham Knight and there is no new Batman game in sight, much to the dismay of fans. The Arkham universe will continue with Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which could see the return of Batman, but nothing has been confirmed.

The lack of a new Batman game after 7 years has driven some fans a bit nuts, however. The Batman Arkham subreddit has begun to imagine a new game called Batman: Arkham World. This has resulted in fans creating absurd plots with characters that don't even exist in the Batman world, photoshopping fake trophy lists, and more. The joke has gone so far, that fans are even creating memes about how people are denying Batman: Arkham World even exists, creating a false reality around them. While not the most bizarre thing to come out of Reddit, it is certainly one of the funniest. The gag has been going for weeks now and shows zero sign of stopping, at least not until a new Batman game drops.

For those that haven’t been keeping up, the subreddit for the Batman: Arkham games have decided to make up the game Arkham World, which does not exist, and have spent the last few weeks discussing it pic.twitter.com/TFAmRQOU7Y — Lady Emily (@GreatCheshire) August 13, 2022

Batman: Arkham World is technically a game that was teased by Rocksteady at one point. At the 2011 VGAs, Joker had an "acceptance speech" for the Best Character award. In it, Joker held up a script for a game called Batman: Arkham World. This was likely nothing more than a way for Rocksteady to tease that it would be making another game in the series before it had actually planned anything, but now, it has become something of a reality.

What do you want to see from the next Batman game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.