Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Officially Revealed

✖

Rocksteady Studios’ new Suicide Squad game is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the studio and Warner Bros. announced this week. Warner Bros. shared its extensive lineup for the DC FanDome event on Friday and confirmed the name of the game while setting the date and time for when we’ll learn more about it from Rocksteady Studios. It’ll be joined by a number of other panels pertaining to Warner Bros. projects, some of them related to more gaming properties other than the new Suicide Squad game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have its time to shine during the DC FanDome event on August 22nd during a panel held later in the day at 7 p.m. We’ll see Will Arnett attending the event as well to help reveal the new Rocksteady game to the world.

“Will Arnett hosts the highly anticipated video game reveal from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise,” Warner Bros.’ preview of the reveal said.

This panel event will last around 20 minutes, Warner Bros. said. We don’t yet know what all we can expect from the event in terms of gameplay, plot details, and other reveals, but that timeframe is plenty of time to show off more on the new Suicide Squad game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been a long time coming from Rocksteady even if people didn’t know what the game would be called or what it would be about. Rocksteady has noticeably been absent from many of the recent major gaming events while informing their fans that there’d be more to share on the new project whenever Rocksteady was ready. The confirmation of Rocksteady’s next game being a Suicide Squad-focused property came abruptly, but it at least put an end to the wait.

Even though people weren’t sure it would be a Suicide Squad game prior to the August confirmation, Suicide Squad was a DC property often the subject of rumors and theories from people trying to figure out what Rocksteady was working on. Known best for their Batman games, people theorized whether the new project would be another Batman game, a Superman game, or something entirely different like Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League name itself even appeared before in domains owned by Warner Bros. that first tipped people off about what the game would be called.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have its full reveal take place during the DC FanDome event on August 22nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.