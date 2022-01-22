New Batman Game Announced

A new Batman game by Portal Games challenges players to solve crimes in Gotham City. Batman: Everybody Lies is a brand new tabletop game by Portal Games that uses the games publisher’s Detective system to work their way through a new narrative storyline set in Gotham City. Players will play as four investigators – Catwoman, Harvey Bullock, Vicki Vale, or Warren Spacey – as they attempt to find the truth behind a series of mysterious events unfolding in Gotham City. Players will not only visit famous locations in Gotham City, they’ll also cross paths with Batman, Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, and other classic characters from the Batman line of comics. You can check out a trailer for the new game below:

The new game makes use of the Detective Investigation System, a game engine that fuels Portal’s popular line of Detective games. Each Detective game uses a mix of cards, physical handouts and clues, and a digital website that serves as a database for more clues, along with game components representing a series of locations and the amount of time remaining in a session. Players have a limited amount of time and resources to solve each chapter of the storyline, which means that not every lead can be followed. At the end of each session, players fill out a final report with questions that determine how well the group has investigated the case.

Batman: Everybody Lies adds several new twists to the Detective system. Most notably, there’s a new hidden agenda mechanic that gives secret goals and unique win conditions to each player based on the character they play. Additionally, the game uses Scenes that bring certain parts of the narrative to life via original comic book illustrations.

The game comes with an introductory Prologue and three cases, each of which takes 2-3 hours to play. Every case can be played as a stand-alone game, but the cases combine to form a single narrative.

Batman: Everybody Lies will have a retail price of $50 and will be released this summer. Pre-orders start in March.