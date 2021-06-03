Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 Reveals Major Details About Fortnite Island

✖

We're officially four issues into Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, and each installment of the DC Comics miniseries has completely changed what fans thought they knew about the Epic Games battle royale. This week's issue was absolutely no exception, taking Batman out of the endless 22-minute time loop that fuels Fortnite's entire existence. Now that DC's Dark Knight has been through the proverbial looking glass, he — and the readers — were bound to discover some new secrets tied to Fortnite's entire ordeal, and here's what you need to know about that. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Christian Duce, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!

After dealing with Catwoman and Deathstroke — and getting back the memories of his time in the loop — Batman was introduced to a group of other characters from the Fortnite world who had escaped, including Fishstick, Raider, and Bandolette. As Raider would explain to Batman, Fortnite Island is the entirety of the world they're able to access, as trying to swim or boat into the waters surrounding the island usually ends in disaster. Each of the previous events in Fortnite's past seasons are also recorded in history, from the Meteor showers of Season 3 and 4 to the Doomsday Device event of Chapter 2, Season 2. Raider also discovered a series of ancient-looking drawings that appear to showcase people being transported from their worlds to the island, seemingly hinting that the machinations of whoever is controlling the island have been going on for quite some time.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Later, the group discovers artifacts that seem to hint that the island is of an unnatural creation. Batman then suggests that they try to escape through the three hatches scattered across the island — the same ones that have been seemingly impenetrable in the game for several years. After analyzing all of the energy sequences on the island, Batman finds the right one to unlock the hatch, and the team makes their way down a mysterious corridor, where they are attacked by rock monsters. Once they get past the monsters, the group discovers a "staging area" — a large room that contains vaulted gear from across the entire game's run.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The group splits up and further investigates it all, but things turn tragic when Fishstick is found almost dead. In his final moments, Fishstick provides Batman with a device that seems to let people access the island without being in the loop — seeming to hint that one of the characters in the group is a mole.

While the issue's events arguably raise more questions than they answer, the pieces of what's revealed are definitely fascinating — especially the hints regarding how the battle royale of Fortnite is put together. While fans will have to wait until the last two issues to see exactly what that entails, it's definitely gripping either way.

"I believe that yeah, once the answers are revealed, that's out there," Zero Point writer Christos Gage revealed to reporters during a press event earlier this year. "And I suspect that — I honestly have no idea, but I'm guessing that there will be. Gamers probably saw the recent cinematic between Agent Jones and The Foundation. There may be more like that, references to some of the secrets that Batman and his allies and enemies uncover. But I don't think it's gonna be a direct recap. I think that people who want to know the details or the answers should really pick up the book, because it'll all be in there. As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that's just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it'll be referenced going further. That's what I thought was so cool about this, is that it's not just for fun. It's not just like, 'Let's throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,' which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we're actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works."

What do you think of the revelations about Fortnite in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!