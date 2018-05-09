‘Fortnite’ Teasing ‘LOST’ Crossover?

The Avengers: Infinity War crossover might only be the beginning for Fortnite crossovers, as a new discovery might hint at a LOST theme.

A gamer who has blocked their username from the Internet has discovered a metal hatch in Wailing Woods, prompting speculation of a connection to the famous hatch from the earliest seasons of LOST. On the ABC show, John Locke found a hatch in the ground which he couldn’t bust open despite his best efforts until an island native lead him to dynamite. The hatch on Fortnite‘s island appears to be indestructible, as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out a photo of the hatch below, as originally posted to Reddit.

It seems like a stretch for Fortnite to connect itself to a show which has been off-air for eight years now. However, given LOST’s popularity, it’s not impossible. Furthermore, the game might not be connecting itself to the show’s mythology as much as it is teasing a connection to its production.

Season Four of Fortnite‘s BattlePass not only came with a massive meteor landing on what used to be Dusty Divot. It also spawned several new locations on the island, including a movie studio at Moisty Mire. A drive-up movie theater was also born on the northeast side of the island, being dubbed “Risky Reels” and offering plenty more loot to spread the players out from their Battle Bus dives.

A tease of LOST‘s hatch or other connections to the show about survivors stranded on an island wouldn’t be too far-fetched considering the other Easter eggs planted in Fortnite. One particular loading screen recreated a scene from Jurassic Park and an on-island location has been spotted which recreates the set of That 70’s Show.

Could movies and TV be the theme of Fortnite‘s Season Five? After all, Thanos is currently wreaking havoc on the island after having the biggest opening weekend in box office history in Avengers: Infinity War and becoming one of cinema’s best known villains.

The Infinity Gauntlet limited time mode kicked off in Fortnite on Tuesday. It is available now in the 100 player mode on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and mobile. According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

“This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”