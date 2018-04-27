‘Fortnite’ Season 4 Leak Reveals Meteor’s True Target

We can all stop mourning. Epic Games isn’t destroying Tilted Towers. It’s just destroying Dusty Depot, and then Moisty Mire after that, at least according to the Internet.

Yesterday, Reddit user internetadam posted what they dubbed as leaks that further backed up the obvious: that Season 4 is Superhero themed. But they also revealed that it’s not Tilted Towers that is being obliterated by the meteors like everyone has been saying and speculating, it’s good ol’ Dusty Depot.

Fast-forward to today, and internetadam is back, and has updated their claims with a new post featuring further, unofficial, details.

The Reddit user outlined the following:

The meteor will be hitting Dusty Depot, and NOT Tilted Towers as so many believe. Epic has thought this area of the map has needed an update for a long time.

The map will always be evolving. The map will be updated WEEKLY in Season 4. Epic feels like they had a wasted opportunity with Tilted Towers going up all at once. They would rather have had bulldozers & a few raising cranes one week, then one building go up the next week, two buildings the following week, etc.

Moisty Mire will be gone by the end of Season 4.

The Season 4 Battle Pass is all Supehero-themed. There will be superhero skins and villain skins (at least 2 of each). They aren’t from Marvel or DC, just Epic’s own characters.

It’s important to remember that none of this information is official. It could all be wrong. It could all be right. It could be a combination of the two. This is the nature with any unofficial report. All we can do is wait and see.

If the information is valid, then Tilted Tower-faithful will be quite happy. And the one player who drops Dusty Depot each game, will be heartbroken, like I will be, if they do actually destroy Moisty Mire come the end of Season 4.

The bigger news tucked away here though is the ever-evolving map. If done right, this will be really neat, and should mean that a new map won’t be needed anytime soon to freshen things up.

The Reddit user also claims to have information regarding Season 5 changes, but has decided to hold onto these leaks as it’s too soon to share (because said changes are subject to change).

Season 4 is poised to arrive this Monday. We know there will be Superheros, but everything else is still up in the air. In the meanwhile, get ready to pour one out for Dusty.