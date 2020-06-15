Fortnite Doomsday Device Event: Here's What Happened

After what seems like a plethora of delays, the Doomsday Device Event finally arrived in Fortnite. The countdown timers that players have been finding around the map finally went off, thanks to the machinations of Midas; as a result, the map is now surrounded by a strange wall of water, and The Agency building has been destroyed. It's a major change for the game, but with Chapter 2 Season 3 kicking off on Thursday, more big changes are still to come! Unfortunately, the event was so popular that it quickly reached capacity. However, for those that missed the event, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was able to stream it live, which can be seen in the video at the top of this page.

As can be seen in the video above, once the countdown came to an end, pillars began to rise up from the water, before an explosion took down The Agency building. Following the explosion, players were lifted into the air and levitated away, before appearing inside an office. Players found themselves traveling back and forth between the changed map and the office, where Jonesy can be heard discussing the storm that has engulfed the map. After the event came to an end, players found themselves back on the Battle Bus and traveling to the newly changed map.

Right now, players that can get into the game will find the current iteration of the map, which has some neat watery lighting effects thanks to the giant wall of water. Of course, it seems quite likely that the walls will come crashing down when Season 3 starts, flooding at least part of the map.

Today’s event has reached capacity. If you're not already in game, we recommend catching the event via livestream.https://t.co/5sOT64tNHlhttps://t.co/Bj9pDd0e7bhttps://t.co/UY9XcqlSwi pic.twitter.com/in5exepB8U — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 15, 2020

It will be interesting to see what Fortnite fans thought of the event! Epic Games has been slowly building hype for the Doomsday Device Event for the last few weeks, but with so many players struggling to watch the event live, fans couldn't be blamed for feeling a bit disappointed.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

Did you participate in today's Doomsday Event? What do you expect to see with the launch of Chapter 2 Season 3? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

