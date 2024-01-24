Cancelled Damian Wayne Batman Game Discussed by Voice Actor

A cancelled Batman game has received a bit of info from one of the voice actors on the project. There haven't been many new DC too many since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight. Next week's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be arguably the biggest DC release since Arkham Knight as the other titles were Injustice 2, Gotham Knights, the Telltale Batman games, and some LEGO titles, but nearly 9 years without a really big hit DC game is a lot. Gotham Knights arguably was an attempt at that, but it failed to make an impression on audiences for a variety of reasons. However, it was not the first DC game that developer Warner Bros. Montreal was working on.

At one point prior to Gotham Knights, WB Montreal was working on a new Batman game, but it was not a continuation of Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy or a follow-up to WB Montreal's Arkham Origins. Instead, it was a brand new Batman game in its own corner of the DC universe that would've followed Bruce Wayne's son, Damian Wayne. This project leaked many years ago via some concept art that showed a more futuristic version of Gotham City, almost similar to Batman Beyond. This would've include new looks for Batman's rogues gallery and ideally provided a much different feeling and aesthetic compared to the fairly grounded look of the Arkham trilogy. Actor Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man) has spoken out on the matter, noting he worked on this untitled Batman game eight years ago. He confirmed it was unconnected to the Arkham games despite rumors of it being otherwise and noted he'd been set to play Damian Wayne. He had only done 3 – 4 sessions of recordings before the project was scrapped and he noted how much of a bummer it was to see it was cancelled.

He chalked up it being cancelled to the fact that so much of the Batman game had leaked, but reporter Jason Schreier stated that part was incorrect and Keaton noted that may very well be the case, he just saw that the game had been cancelled after the leaks and thought there was a connection.

You may very well be correct. I assumed such as everything stopped right after the leaks occurred. I really didn't expect it to be much of a story after almost 8 years. — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) January 23, 2024

It's a bummer that we'll never see such a unique Batman game. It's still unclear why the game was canceled, as Keaton is the only one to have ever officially acknowledge the project. Maybe we'll get to see something like this in the future, but it will likely be in a completely different context and with new talent behind it.