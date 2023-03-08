Battlefield 2042 Adds Mirror's Edge Easter Egg in New Map

Battlefield 2042 has added a cheeky Mirror's Edge Easter egg into its new map. DICE is a huge, huge fan on Easter eggs and interesting little secrets in its games. The Battlefield franchise is chock-full of fascinating secrets that DICE has cleverly planted. Some of them are a bit more obvious than others like the Megalodon in Battlefield 4, but some are a bit more layered like the long-running conspiracy that DICE is teasing something to do with dinosaurs throughout the entire Battlefield series. However, sometimes it also pays tribute to its history whether that be through references to other Battlefield games or to its other franchises, like the beloved parkour FPS Mirror's Edge.

In 2008, DICE released a now cult-classic first-person game called Mirror's Edge. It was incredibly unique and innovative and saw you playing as a woman named Faith who was extremely good at parkour. You'd swing from poles, jump across rooftops, slide down surfaces, zipline across city caverns, and so much more. It was a total thrill and remains a fan-favorite, even if its sequel was a bit of a let down. As reported by IGN, DICE included a nice nod to the series in a new Battlefield 2042 map. The new map, Flashpoint, features a pretty tall crane that players can get on top of. If you investigate thoroughly, you will find a pair of red and white sneakers which likely belong to Faith. Battlefield community manager Kevin Johnson explained that he could feel the DNA of Mirror's Edge in the concept art for the Battlefield 2042 and requested designers add a nice Easter egg to pay tribute to the series in the map.

Back when we was showing off the concept art for this map all I could see was Mirror's Edge!



Immediately began asking the designers for a Egg. Like Faiths shoes on a ledge, or a red block that its famous for too



Glad that a reference made it in, and its being found! Great shot! pic.twitter.com/tcoxGd6twz — Kevin Johnson (@T0TALfps) March 4, 2023

Thankfully, Johnson's wish was granted. It's a nice touch and is a great way to pay tribute to a beloved game from DICE. It seems unlikely we'll get a third game, at least anytime soon, as it took almost a whole decade to get a sequel and it didn't really blow anyone's minds. Whether or not the series will live on remains to be seen, but at least it's not forgotten.

