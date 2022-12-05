Battlefield 2042 Update to Add Popular Battlefield 4 Map

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has confirmed that a popular map from Battlefield 4 will be returning in a future update for the multiplayer shooter. While Season 3 of Battlefield 2042 may have just kicked off recently, DICE has already confirmed that it's in the process of working on Season 4 and Season 5 right now. It remains

In a new blog on EA's official website, it was confirmed that a map from Battlefield 4 will be coming back to Battlefield 2042 with the arrival of Season 5 in 2023. EA didn't say which map from Battlefield 4 will be returning, but it was explained that this locale will feature areas that have since been changed by the war taking place in 2042.

"Across our team continuing to focus on Battlefield 2042, we have a mix of veteran developers alongside those working on their first game breathing in new life. Together, we all have a common love of this franchise. So in Season 5 you're going to see us lean into previous games and how they can show up in the world of 2042," explained EA in its blog post. "The new Season 5 map coming will be a forgotten battleground that last saw combat in the Battlefield 4 era. An overgrown area, engulfed with vegetation and by the 2042 war. It will encourage a combination of vehicular and infantry combat meaning teamplay is the key to victory."

Based on the wording of this post, it sounds like this new addition to Battlefield 2042 will be just one of many from previous Battlefield installments. While Battlefield 2042 already features its Portal game mode, which allows players to experience various maps and features from past titles, the fact that DICE is now looking to fold legacy content into the core multiplayer mode means that even more extra like this could be coming on the horizon.

For now, as mentioned, Season 3 of Battlefield 2042 is ongoing and can be experienced across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

Are you hopeful for the future of Battlefield 2042? And which map from Battlefield 4 are you expecting to see be added in the future?