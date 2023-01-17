Battlfield 2042 Update 3.1.2 Now Available, Patch Notes Revealed

The first patch for Battlefield 2042 that has released in 2023 is now available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Within the past day, DICE and Electronic Arts announced that a new update for Battlefield 2042 would be going live on January 17th. And while this won't be the only update released within this current month, today's past does bring about some notable improvements to the multiplayer shooter.

For the most part, Battlefield 2042 update 3.1.2 looks to rectify a number of lingering bugs and other problems that have been found within the game. Since there has been such a long time between 2042's last update and this one today, DICE had a number of fixes that it needed to push out for various weapons, vehicles, and Specialists. With this in mind, there isn't much in today's new Battlefield 2042 update that is wholly new, but DICE has promised that a more substantial patch will be arriving at some point before the end of this month.

If you'd like to check out the full list of patch notes for today's Battlefield 2042 update, you can find them below.

Battlefield Portal

Spearhead is now available on multiple Official Templates in the Web Builder, such as Conquest Hardcore, FFA and Team Deathmatch

Maps

Spearhead: Resolved an instance of clipping with the camera during the insertion phase at the start of a match

Specialists

We have fixed an issue where Specialists were not rendering correctly during the insertion phases at the start of a match, sorry for giving you a fright

Sundance: Anti-Armor Grenade's are now correctly intercepted by Vehicles that have Active Protection Systems triggered

Crawford: Resolved an issue where there was no iconography to display the progression of overheating while using the Mounted Vulcan Stationary Minigun

Vehicles

50MM Cannon Pod Ammo on Transport Air Vehicles increased from 8 -> 10

Resolved an issue where for a brief period of time, the EMKV90-TOR's turret speed would be slowed after firing with the HHV-EMG Maul Primary Weapon

Weapons