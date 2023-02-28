Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Update Rolls Out With Patch Notes

Electronic Arts and DICE have today kicked off Season 4 of Battlefield 2042 which brings a massive new update to the multiplayer shooter. Despite getting off to a rough start when it released back in 2021, DICE has continued to support Battlefield 2042 in a big way with frequent patches for the title. Now, one of the biggest updates in the game's history has rolled out and has paved the way for a bright Season 4.

Available to download and play right now, the Season 4 patch for Battlefield 2042 is now live for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Alongside getting a number of major tweaks to the core game, today's patch also adds some significant new features as well. Notably, a new map, a new Specialist, and a handful of new weapons have been brought into the shooter, among other things.

As a whole, Season 4 might end up seeing a massive influx of new players for Battlefield 2042. The reason for this is because the game is actually set to be available for free as part of Sony's PlayStation Plus service in the month of March 2023. Considering that those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can already play Battlefield 2042 for no cost for themselves, it seems likely that the game could see a huge revival in the coming weeks.

If you'd like to find the full list of new content and changes that have rolled out alongside today's Season 4 update for Battlefield 2042, you can check them out below.

NEW ADDITIONS

New Map: Flashpoint

Head towards The Richtersveld, an arid, rocky South African battlefield where the conflict is about to get up-close and personal with our latest location, Flashpoint.

New Specialist: Camila "Blasco"

Our final Specialist enters the fray with Season 4: Eleventh Hour. Stepping up to the task at hand is Camilla Blasco. Adept in ambush tactics, Blasco is more than capable of stealthily navigating through enemy lines in order to enact deadly attacks upon unaware foes through her reconnaissance training and tactical gear.

New Vehicle: CAV-Brawler

The CAV-Brawler is a IFV-type vehicle that is capable of traversing through small spaces while providing ample protection for your squadmates within it. Along with its high maneuverability, the main purpose of this vehicle is as a squad spawner, as it easily navigates through the battlefield towards control points and objectives, your squad has the ability to spawn on this vehicle and actively join you in the push.

New Weapons: AC9 SMG, RM68 Assault Rifle, RPT-31 LMG and Super 500 Shotgun

Season 4: Eleventh Hour offers an array of weaponry capable of tackling any scenario you may come across as you battle it out on the rocky, industrial areas of Flashpoint.

New Gadget: SPH Explosive Launcher

If you're looking for something more explosive, the SPH Explosive Launcher fires a sticky payload capable of attaching to players, vehicles and just about any other surface on the battlefield that will detonate after a short delay. Ideal for both destruction and anti-infantry play. The SPH Explosive Launcher becomes available for the Assault Class as a selectable gadget and shoots up to two projectiles that are housed inside on casing before needing to reload.

New Vault Weapons: SVD and Type-88 LMG

Two iconic weapons from classic eras of old become available as Vault Weapons in the All-Out Warfare arsenal.

New Battle Pass

100 new tiers of Hardware, Cosmetics and Player Card items become available to earn as part of Season 4: Eleventh Hour. All-new gameplay content such as the new Specialist, Weapons and Vehicles are available as part of the Free Tiers, while the Premium Tiers give access to further cosmetic rewards.

CHANGELOG

General Improvements

The End of Round sequence now explains what will happen after this transition phase. For example, if you switch sides if you stay in the lobby. You'll now also be presented with a prompt to confirm if you'd like to exit – this will help reduce accidental quitting to the main menu.

Fixed issue where reaching Extraction Streak 3 in Hazard Zone with Crawford and Zain wouldn't unlock the Risk Worth Taking Player Card Background

Fixed an issue that would cause vehicle icons to flicker while the big map was open.

Increasing the size of the minimap will no longer also increase the size of the icons.

Added an option to allow customization of the scale of the minimap icons.

Added an option for the scale of the minimap icons to scale with the view distance of the minimap (Enabled by Default).

Fixed an issue that was causing the visuals of a ping to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the base circle VFX on a location ping was sometimes missing.

Controller Mapping

As part of update 3.2.0 and the Return to the Class System the Default Mappings for Controller Layouts were updated to accommodate the addition of the new Class Gadget slot, and accompanying gameplay changes. Due to these changes we'll need to reset Custom Layouts for controllers. As part of this update we'll reset the following binding options in order to avoid any further conflict with the new default layouts:

Throw Grenade

Switch Primary Weapon / Open Plus Menu

Plus Menu Navigation (Choosing of Attachments)

We encourage you to familiarize yourself with these changes and to update and re-customize your controls prior to jumping into a match.

Battlefield Portal

Portal – Battlefield 3 – Fixed an issue with the SMAW / RPG-7V2 where the rocket was deflected into the ground when the user was shooting into a fence.

Portal – Battlefield 3 – Fixed an issue where the SFX for detonation was not functioning properly when using a C4 remote detonation.

Custom Portal experiences that have PvP AI (but not PvE) and no other change than to the map list will have Ribbons XP enabled, Mastery Progression up to Tier 12 and Weekly Missions enabled instead of the usual Restricted XP.

Maps

Breakaway

The Penguins have filled in a hole near B1 where players were unable to get out of if they had fallen victim to it. Pesky penguins.

Fixed a visual issue with the billowing smoke from the two silos near the waste pools.

Kaleidoscope

Fixed an issue where sector lines between Sectors D and C were overlapping while playing Conquest.

Stranded

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes spawned within a container on FFA and Gun Master FFA modes.

Fixed an issue where the cinematic camera during the intro would sometimes behave incorrectly on Conquest.

Spearhead

Fixed an issue while playing Conquest Assault where a player was spawned OOB when trying to deploy on the "A" Capture Point.

Soldier

Improved the consistency of Melee takedowns for standing and crouching soldiers.

Improved prone behavior on steep slopes.

Improved zipline behavior when a vehicle was parked near the same location as the zipline.

Fixed an issue which would sometimes cause the camera to become stuck while using a ladder.

Fixed an issue which was causing audio to play from the wrong direction while in a downed state.

Fixed an issue that caused the icon of selected weapons to disappear when climbing a ladder.

Specialists

Casper

Fixed an issue that caused Casper's OVP-Recon Drone to be able to destroy certain map objects it wasn't intended to.

Crawford

Fixed an issue that resulted in no health bar being present while repairing Boris' Sentry Gun and Ranger whilst playing as Crawford.

Dozer

Fixed an issue that caused the throwing knife to generate a ricochet bullet when hitting Dozer's Ballistic Shield

Falck

Fixed an issue that caused shockwaves from explosions to interrupt Falck's self-heal interaction.

Lis

Reduced the maximum range of Lis' G-84 TGM from 600m to 475m.

Reduced the boost speed of Lis' G-84 TGM from 150m/s to 110m/s.

Tightened the turning angles of Lis' G-84 TGM.

Adjusted the input clamping when boosting with G-84 TGM in accordance to the new turning angles.

Reduced the acceleration modifier when boosting with Lis G-84 TGM from 1.85x force to 1.15x force.

Paik

Fixed an issue that caused Paik to be unable to use her EMG-X Scanner in passenger seats

Zain

Fixed an issue where the sound which would play when updating the airburst distance from Zains' XM370A Airburst Rifle was being triggered in instances where it shouldn't.

Gadgets

Fixed an issue where the EMP Grenade did not disable some vehicular weaponry or trigger any visual VFX as intended.

Fixed an issue where some Gadgets were able to hit enemy soldiers through autonomous gates

Fixed an issue where using the T-UGS would cause unwanted screenshake.

Fixed an issue where the SFX for the detonation remote on C5 would not play properly.

The Assault will now be able to carry a maximum of two Med Pens. Upon spawn, you will still have one available to you.

Fixed an issue with the M18 Claymore so that it has a forward facing explosion exclusively.

The M18 Claymore will no longer be capable of destroying building walls, this is to bring it more in line with its intent

Adjusted the AT Mine so that it blends into the terrain better.

Fixed issue where damaging a player-operated Mounted Vulcan would result in receiving Vehicle Assist XP when a teammate destroyed it

Location pings will no longer display when pinging a neutral Mounted Vulcan.

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where Air Radar was present while the minimap is disabled.

Updated the crosshair for the UAV-1 Drone.

Fixed an issue with the Active Protection System on vehicles that would sometimes cause VFX to apply twice on successful interception.

Fixed an issue where vehicle wheels would sometimes move while in an elevator.

Fixed an issue that caused both crosshairs on the M5C Bolte to show hit markers when the missiles were equipped.

Updated the rangefinder in vehicles to go to 100+ instead of 200+

Using a knife on a light vehicle now has a reduced impact, we've previously stated that we haven't invented adamantium for knives and that is still the case.

Fixed an issue which would sometimes cause tracers to spawn offset while firing the Canister Pod on vehicles.

Enabled threat detection system audio cue for passengers in EMKV90-TOR as intended.

While piloting or driving a vehicle, lock-on sounds will no longer play for any passengers.

APS will no longer remain active after a vehicle has been hacked.

Brake lights on vehicles have had their brightness toned down while on Stranded.

Aircraft specific

Made lift and drag improvements on the aileron and elevator areas of Jet Aircraft to allow for smoother pitching.

Improved pitch down to now turn faster than pitching up as intended.

VTOL mode will now correctly activate and deactivate for the F35 and Condor

Made adjustments to the F35 turning rate to be more in line, and in competition against the SU-57 Felon.

Weapons

Fixed a visual issue that was present on the PKS-07 scope while ADS'ing.

Fixed an issue where using a Bipod against any surface would decrease dispersion by 40% instead of the intended 20%.

Fixed an issue where weapon stats were sometimes showing up in both the pros and cons fields within the collection menu.

AC-42



The AC-42 will no longer clip through the screen when opening the Plus Menu.

MTAR-21



Fixed an issue where the MTAR-21 had the incorrect headshot multiplier.

The MTAR-21 heavy barrel attachment now affects recoil, dispersion, bullet velocity and ROF.

Fixed issue where the MTAR-21 didn't display Burst as an available fire mode in the weapon details.

M416

Fixed an issue where the M416 had the incorrect headshot multiplier.

NVK-22



NVK-22 no longer has a broken reload animation while supplying.

NVK-22 will no longer shoot 2 times if holding the fire button during the reload animation.

XM8 LMG

