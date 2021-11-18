Battlefield 2042 First Update Announced, Patch Notes Revealed

Ahead of the official launch of Battlefield 2042 in the coming day, DICE has revealed the first update that it will be pushing out for the multiplayer shooter. Although this update in a general sense isn’t that large, DICE says it should rectify a handful of problems that some players have had during the game’s early access phase.

In a general sense, many of the issues that DICE is looking to rectify in this first update for Battlefield 2042 involves the game’s performance. Since it launched in early access nearly a week ago, Battlefield 2042’s servers have been giving some players fits. These problems would specifically take the form of stuttering, which is something that DICE says this patch should help resolve. In addition, a number of other small fixes have also been pushed out to here to tweak some odd problems that have popped up.

As mentioned, this may be the first update for Battlefield 2042, but it’s by no means going to be the only one in the foreseeable future. DICE has already confirmed that it’s planning to let loose two more updates within the coming 30 days. Those patches should also be a bit heftier than the one that has been released this week to coincide with launch.

Again, Battlefield 2042 will officially be hitting store shelves tomorrow on November 19 and will be available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Stay tuned to our coverage here at ComicBook.com as we’ll be posting a review of the game soon enough.

And if you would like to find the patch notes for this new Battlefield 2042 update, you can check them out down below.

Update 0.2.1

Fixes, Changes, and Improvements