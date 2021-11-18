Battlefield 2042 First Update Announced, Patch Notes Revealed

Ahead of the official launch of Battlefield 2042 in the coming day, DICE has revealed the first update that it will be pushing out for the multiplayer shooter. Although this update in a general sense isn’t that large, DICE says it should rectify a handful of problems that some players have had during the game’s early access phase.
In a general sense, many of the issues that DICE is looking to rectify in this first update for Battlefield 2042 involves the game’s performance. Since it launched in early access nearly a week ago, Battlefield 2042’s servers have been giving some players fits. These problems would specifically take the form of stuttering, which is something that DICE says this patch should help resolve. In addition, a number of other small fixes have also been pushed out to here to tweak some odd problems that have popped up.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As mentioned, this may be the first update for Battlefield 2042, but it’s by no means going to be the only one in the foreseeable future. DICE has already confirmed that it’s planning to let loose two more updates within the coming 30 days. Those patches should also be a bit heftier than the one that has been released this week to coincide with launch.
Again, Battlefield 2042 will officially be hitting store shelves tomorrow on November 19 and will be available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Stay tuned to our coverage here at ComicBook.com as we’ll be posting a review of the game soon enough.
And if you would like to find the patch notes for this new Battlefield 2042 update, you can check them out down below.
Update 0.2.1
Fixes, Changes, and Improvements
- Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.
- Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silo’s are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server.
- A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.
- When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.
- Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.
- Updated a skin earnable for Boris via Mastery Progression with a new name: Gator.
- Ensured that TDM Rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with Random Deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.
- Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.
- PC Only – Enabled Specialist Selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.
- Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the End of Round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.
- Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when they were not visible, or spotted.
- Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their Extraction Streaks updating correctly