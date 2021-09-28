Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Dates Revealed

Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday the plans for Battlefield 2042’s open beta which is scheduled to start soon. The beta will be open to everybody across the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on October 8th, the creators announced, but those who either pre-order the game or are subscribed to EA Play will be able to play sooner starting on October 6th. A preview of the content to be included in the beta showed what players had to look forward to as well.

More than one leak happened recently that suggested the beta dates would fall in the first week of October, and it appears now those leaks were correct with the beta scheduled to happen soon. Those who want to make sure they’re ready to hop into the beta as soon as it’s available will be able to pre-load it starting on October 5th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Battlefield/status/1442867191989170178

As for what’s scheduled to be included in the beta, it looks like there will be only one game mode present. That mode will be Conquest, the core Battlefield experience that’s returning in Battlefield 2042. We’ve learned about that one and another in the past, though players who’ve been playing Battlefield games for a while should be pretty familiar with that mode already. Neither the Battlefield Portal experience nor the Hazard Zone mode that’s still waiting on new details will be present in the beta.

There will also only be one map in the beta. It’s called “Orbital,” and it consists of a big rocket as well as storms that players have to watch out for, so you’ll have to worry about more than just the enemy team on this map.

“It’s a race against time and hostile conditions as you fight around the site of an imminent rocket launch,” said EA’s preview of the Orbital map. “Watch out for both enemy fire and upcoming storms on this dynamic map.”

There will also be four different specialists in the game to choose from whenever you form your squad. Kimble “Irish” Graves, a returning character, will not be playable, but you’ll be able to choose from the other four specialists that have been revealed so far. Together, these characters fulfill four core roles with tools like sentry guns and recon drones available to them depending on which specialist you choose to play as.

Battlefield 2042’s open beta officially begins on October 6th, and the game itself will release on November 19th following a delay that pushed it out of October.