Battlefield 2042 Release Date, Trailer Revealed

✖

After much teasing from EA DICE and plenty of speculation on the part of the Battlefield community, the next game in the Battlefield series was officially revealed on Wednesday. The new Battlefield game will be called “Battlefield 2042,” and as its name suggests, will take place in the future in a setting filled with failed nations and a war between the remaining superpowers. The game is scheduled to release on October 22nd and will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

EA followed up its teasers from the past week or so with the first trailer for the game. Though leaks from the past attempted to spoil this reveal by showing off the Battlefield game early, the launch version of the game’s first trailer differs from what people will have seen in the past. It helps set up the premise of Battlefield 2042 while showing off some of the visuals and Battlefield-esque moments players can look forward to.

In the year 2042, players take on the role of “Non-Patriated” Specialists comprised of people from the fallen nations of the future. With resources limited and lives constantly on the brink of ruin, these “No-Pats” as they’re called align themselves with either Russia or the United States, two warring countries who give the No-Pats the chance at survival in the future.

As players might’ve anticipated by EA referring to these No-Pats as “Specialists,” Battlefield 2042 adapts its class-based structure of combatants once again for the new iteration of Battlefield. In Battlefield 2042, players take on the roles of Specialists from four different main categories: Recon, Assault, Support, and Engineer. While the classes govern the Specialists’ playstyles, each individual Specialist will have access to a unique ability and trait. Ten Specialists will be included at launch with four of them announced already – one for each class – to reveal unique “ability” tools like recon drones, grappling hooks, and more.

Where the maps and modes are concerned, we know that the game will ship with three main modes: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and one more that’s yet to be announced. The All-Out Warfare mode is the traditional multiplayer experience players will expect from a Battlefield game and consists of two different experiences called “Conquest” and “Breakthrough.” Seven maps will be playable at launch that include everything from rocket launches to perilous twisters.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to release on October 22nd with more information about the game to come before launch. It'll be priced at $59.99 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions going for $69.99. Pre-orders are live at Best Buy now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.