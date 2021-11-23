Battlefield 2042’s Next Big Update Announced

Battlefield 2042 launched in a pretty rough state this year, leading many who are currently playing the game to wonder when Electronic Arts and DICE would begin to push out new updates. While the first of many updates happened to launch last week in proximity with the game, DICE has today revealed that the next major patch for the multiplayer shooter will be arriving in only a couple of days.

Confirmed on the official EA website today, it was announced that the next patch for Battlefield 2042 will be dropping on Thanksgiving. If you’re outside of the United States, this means that the update will specifically launch on Thursday, November 25. EA and DICE didn’t say much about what the update will have in store, but it has already confirmed that this won’t be the only patch in the near future. In fact, the third title update for Battlefield 2042 will then end up rolling out in early December, with a fourth slated to arrive closer to the end of next month.

Speaking more to the game as a whole at this point, DICE thanked fans who are currently jumping into Battlefield 2042. It also stated that the latest entry in the series has brought in nearly double the players compared to the previous installment, which was Battlefield V. So while Battlefield 2042 has been under quite a bit of fire in its first full week of availability, EA and DICE are encouraged by where the game is at right now and how it lines up for the future.

“We couldn’t be more passionate about this game and will be supporting and evolving it for years to come,” the latest blog post on the EA website said. “The teams across the globe are working 24/7 to evolve and deliver improvements to the game. Since launch we’ve made a number of service updates that have improved server performance as well as the vaulting and restoration of content not performing in line with our designs.”

If you haven’t played Battlefield 2042 for yourself yet, you can currently look to pick it up on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Conversely, stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the near future as our own review of the title will be coming soon enough.