Battlefield 6 Report Shares Bad News Ahead of Reveal Trailer

A new Battlefield 6 report has surfaced online ahead of the release of the game's reveal trailer next month. Unfortunately, for Battlefield fans, the report does not come with good news. According to prominent Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson, when the new Battlefield game releases this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, it may do so without a campaign. Like Call of Duty, the campaigns of Battlefield take a backseat to the multiplayer, but this is bad news for those who do enjoy the Battlefield campaigns, and of course, it could be indicative of a product being rushed to the market in a pandemic that makes game development even harder than it normally is.

Henderson notes that not only has not heard of a campaign for the game, but he points out that it's odd that EA failed to talk about a campaign in its latest earnings call where it talked about a variety of aspects about the game, including its multiplayer.

"I had to look back at the past EA earnings calls, but this is the first earnings call (prior to a reveal) where EA has not mentioned a campaign coming to this year's Battlefield," said Henderson. "Could be something... Could be nothing. As I've mentioned for the past couple of months, I'm yet to hear of a campaign. It doesn't mean there isn't one, but it's very, very unusual to not hear of one in an info dump."

For what it's worth, EA didn't mention a battle royale mode either, but according to what I've heard, there's a free-to-play battle royale mode in development, or at least there was. I haven't heard anything about it for a while now.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt as it all ranges from unofficial to speculative. At the moment of publishing, EA and DICE haven't said a word about a campaign for a new Battlefield game nor have they commented on what Henderson had to say. If this changes, the story will be updated accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Battlefield 6 -- or whatever it winds up being called -- click here.