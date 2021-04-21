✖

A new Battlefield 6 report has Battlefield fans divided. After skipping the past two years, Battlefield is returning this year, and it may skip the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X in the process. Last-gen consoles may not be the only thing Battlefield 6 scraps though. According to a new report, it may not have a single-player campaign either. Battlefield games aren't exactly known for their single-player campaigns, at least not the modern releases, but no campaign at all would be a new position for the series.

The report comes the way of industry Tom Henderson, who has been at the forefront of Battlefield 6 rumors and leaks. In fact, almost everything we -- supposedly -- know about the game has come the way of Henderson, who claims he's not heard anything about a proper single-player campaign.

Unfortunately, this is all Henderson divulges over on the social media platform. There are zero additional details provided. All Henderson notes is that he's "not heard there's a campaign."

I've not heard there's a campaign. What I originally heard on it was actually the plot. https://t.co/rPgMKAGst8 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 20, 2021

As always, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. Nonetheless, it has Battlefield fans divided in the replies.

"They need to scrap the campaign and divert their resources to multiplayer," reads the first reply. "Nobody cares about the Battlefield campaign. If EA wants to go up against Call of Duty, Apex, or any other multiplayer giant, they need to put everything into multiplayer. Black Ops scrapped their campaign and it was fine."

"What?! Finally, they don't waste development time on a single-player campaign, sounds too good to be true," added another user.

While plenty are in favor of the campaign being scrapped, not everybody is eager to have multiplayer and nothing else.

"Bruh it would be a little disappointing if there was no campaign," reads one reply. "I know it’s not the most important thing in shooters these days but it would be nice to have."

(Photo: EA)

As you would expect, EA and DICE haven't commented on this report nor the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

The current expectations are the new Battlefield game will be revealed sometime next month. If this happens, there's a good chance we will hear whether or not there's a single-player campaign.