Battlefield Report Reveals Next Game Is Still Far Away

According to a new report, the next Battlefield game is still far away. It has been three calendar years since the release of Battlefield 2042. EA and developer DICE continue to support the game, but most fans of the first-person shooter series have moved on and are awaiting the next installment in the franchise. Whatever the next game in the Battlefield series ends up being called, it is going to be an important release. The longer EA and Dice continue this streak of releasing mediocre Battlefield games, the less and less relevant the previously dominant series gets. This may explain why EA and DICE are reportedly taking their time.

According to a new report, the next Battlefield game will not be releasing this year. Rather, it is aiming to release sometime between October 2025 and November 2025. However, it could clip to 2026 with the report noting "there's a strong focus internally on learning from mistakes." In other words, the pair will not rush the game out the gate, kinda like they did with Battlefield 2042. And as the report notes, 2025 is shaping up to be a competitive year. Most notably GTA 6 is coming out, and you don't want your game releasing anywhere near GTA 6. This could also contribute to a delay to 2026.

As for the report, it comes the way of industry insider Tom Henderson, a very reliable source when it comes to most things, especially Battlefield. While he got a couple things wrong on Battlefield 2042, he previously relayed a ton of information about the game before it was revealed.

"It was pretty much said in the EA financial call, but from what I know they are aiming tentatively for Oct-Nov 2025," said Henderson, specifically, while talking about the next Battlefield game. "There's a strong focus internally on learning from mistakes though, so personally, I wouldn't rule out a 2026 release.. 2025 has also already looked like a stacked year in terms of massive AAA games, especially late in the year."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Henderson is typically reliable, it doesn't mean this should be taken as official information. Further, even if this information is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain so over time. Things are always subject to change, and game development changes all the time. As for EA and DICE, neither have commented on this report. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.