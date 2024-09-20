Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Huge Upgrade on PS5 Pro

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the best-looking PS5 games thanks to its highly-detailed world brought to life with some impressive tech, especially of the lighting variety. Yet, a new screenshot reveals what appears to be a huge upgrade on PS5 Pro. The PS5 Pro was revealed by Sony this month, and the overwhelming talking point has been its $700 price point. More specifically, whether the difference between PS5 games and PS5 Pro games will justify the heightened price. There is no doubt $700 of hardware value, but whether it will translate when it comes time to run games, remains to be seen.

That said, if a Hogwarts Legacy comparison from PlayStation and Digital Foundry is a testament of what to expect, then PS5 Pro adopters are going to be happy with their purchase. The images provided by the duo above reveal a substantial upgrade in terms of visuals, at least when in the dining hall of the game, which is one of the more pictureqsue areas of the game thanks to everything going on and all the lighting.

Below, you can check out the comparison for yourself. That said, it should be noted that screenshots can sometimes be misleading. A better indication of the graphical difference would have been a video. In other words, take the comparison with a grain of salt.

(Photo: PlayStation/Digital Foundry)

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be one of the "enhanced" PS5 Pro games when the new Sony console releases in November. For more coverage on the Harry Potter game -- including all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy news, all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Hogwarts Legacy deals -- click here.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."