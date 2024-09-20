10 Free Xbox Series X Downloads Includes AAA Games

Not one, not two, but 10 Xbox games are free to download and play right now, for a limited time. Each and every single one of these free Xbox games is available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but the same is not true of Xbox One. Those on the last-gen Xbox machine are set to miss out on two of the ten games, including one of the newest, biggest, and best of these Xbox games, Ghostrunner II.

The new free downloads are the latest in Xbox's Free Play Days series, which dishes out free trials for full Xbox games every week. Just like previous offers, these games are free to download and play as much as humanely possible, however, this is only true of this weekend. After the weekend ends, free access to the games in question will cease and to continue playing Xbox fans will have to buy the game outright like normal. That said, some of the games in question can reasonably be beaten in one weekend. In fact, most of the games -- which can be see below -- can be beaten within one weekend, essentially making them complete free downloads.

Control

About: "A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control...Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?"

Ghostrunner II (Xbox Series X|S Only)

About: "Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity."

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

About: "Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist's curse which slowly crystallizes her body. In order to save herself, and indeed, all of humanity, she must battle her way through a demon-infested castle summoned by Gebel, her old friend whose body and mind has become more crystal than flesh."

Crime Boss Rockay City (Xbox Series X|S Only)

About: "Welcome to the 90's Rockay City! Heist, loot and shoot your way to the top of the criminal underworld! Build your criminal empire in the singleplayer rogue-lite campaign or put together a crew with your friends in action-packed co-op multiplayer heists!"

Terraria

About: "Dig, Fight, Explore, Build: The very world is at your fingertips as you fight for survival, fortune, and glory. Will you delve deep into cavernous expanses in search of treasure and raw materials with which to craft ever-evolving gear, machinery, and aesthetics? Perhaps you will choose instead to seek out ever-greater foes to test your mettle in combat? Maybe you will decide to construct your own city to house the host of mysterious allies you may encounter along your travels?"

The Other 5 Free Xbox Games

Eiyuden Chronicle



Assetto Corsa Competizione



Portal Knights



Miasma Chronicles



Stray Blade

