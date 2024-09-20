The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Gets a Last-Minute "Mystery" Bonus

Nintendo routinely has some above average preorder bonuses for Nintendo Switch owners looking to pick up the newest Switch games, and the same can be said for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We already know that some of the Switch game's bonuses include an acrylic stand or a poster depending on if you're buying Echoes of Wisdom from GameStop or Best Buy, but just before the game comes out on September 26th, Target has entered the fray with its own incentive: a puzzle. Not just any puzzle, however, with Target calling it a "Mystery Collectors Puzzle" without any further explanation as to what that might entail.

As opposed to the other incentives offered by competing retailers, Target's Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom bonus isn't just for preorders. Instead, it's an in-store offer which you can presumably get if you preorder the game and then to in to pick it up, but based on how the new weekly ad for Target reads, it sounds like you can just go buy the game from Target the day it releases and still get your bonus mystery puzzle so long as there are still puzzles to give out.

Of course, the vagueness of Target's promotion seen in the preview of next week's ad means we've got some questions about the mystery bonus given away to Echoes of Wisdom buyers. Is it a singular puzzle that everyone gets that Target just doesn't want to show off yet, or is this a series of puzzles and the mystery part is that you don't know which one you'll get compared to the next person in line? How big is the puzzle, and what's on it? If it is one puzzle, chances are good that it's got something to do with the box art for the Nintendo Switch game since one of the other preorder incentives from another retailer has already featured Zelda with her wand raised just as the box art depicts, so there's a good chance you'll be piecing together that image if you end up getting the puzzle.

Either way, Target's promo is one of the more unique incentives for Echoes of Wisdom compared to the other options even if we don't yet know exactly what it is. It'll presumably remain a mystery unless the weekly ad actually shows it off in the next few days or people share pictures of it after the Switch game goes on sale.

Other parts of Echoes of Wisdom, however, are unfortunately not going to be mysteries if leakers have their way seeing how the game has apparently already been making the rounds online. Nintendo has had an issue with that in the past, and the same has happened again for Echoes of Wisdom, so be careful where you venture online if you want to avoid spoilers.