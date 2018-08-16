Battlefield V Reveals Explosive New Trailer, ‘Devastation of Rotterdam’

It’s all fun and games until … wait, this is war. War is gritty, it’s unforgiving, and it’s a constant race for survival and that’s exactly what the latest Battlefield V trailer offers fans with their latest sneak peek into the Devastation of Rotterdam.

#Battlefield V – Official Gamescom Trailer – Devastation of Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/8CzEZONU5I — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) August 16, 2018

The team teased the latest trailer yesterday but we weren’t quite sure what kind of video we’d get. With so many new features in the game, many players were hoping to catch a glimpse at a new map, the War Stories, and so much more. We weren’t the only ones feeling the hype – the excitement was palpable.

Look at all that mayhem…I love it. pic.twitter.com/xIYCjbyH56 — LoyalPhoenix (@LoyalPheonix) August 16, 2018

My favorite part is the song. Damn! A trailer with awesome sound effects/songs is what captivates me. This is waaaay better than whatever they revealed on May. — Pablo E 🇩🇴 (@PabloCubsonXB1) August 16, 2018

As one would expect from a Battlefield game, the map is incredibly dynamic essentially giving players of any type of playstyle free reign to play how they want. It’s one of the biggest things I love about Battlefield, it’s not just a simple shooter. It builds strategy, inspires teamwork, and gives open grounds for players to stomp on. Plus … did you see the close out to the latest trailer? Holy action, Batman!

Battlefield V promises to be the most immersive entry into the franchise to date, with more more inclusive customization than ever before, and thrilling new additions to the game such as Fortifications and Grand Operations. DICE is also going against the recent trend of ditching single-player, honoring player wishes for a continuation of the notorious storytelling they are known for within a historical time period many of didn’t experience.

DICE describes the game as, “War will never be the same. Enter mankind’s greatest conflict as Battlefield goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War II. Face intense all-out war and witness human drama set against global combat in epic, unexpected locations. This is Battlefield V. The richest and most immersive Battlefield yet.”

Battlefield V releases on October 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.