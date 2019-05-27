Battlefield V Adding New Map This Week That Will Take Players To Greece

Today, developer DICE and publisher Activision announced that they’re adding a new map to Battlefield V this week, May 30, dubbed the “Mercury” map. The map will bring players to the beautiful coasts of Greece, and of course will be given to PS4, Xbox One, and PC players for free via an update on Thursday. The new Mediterranean map features a massive invasion along the Cretan coast, and is notably based on the real-life WW2 events of Operation Mercury.

As you can see in the trailer above, which features in-engine footage, the map is beautiful and features everything you want from a good Battlefield map: beach taking and pretty small towns to blow up.

As you may know, this is the game’s first new map since launch, if you don’t include Firestorm, the game’s battle royale mode. In other words, it’s been a long-time coming, and is a nice addition for a game that doesn’t have a ton of maps.

Battlefield V is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, no additional ports have been announced or teased.

“So, thus far, Battlefield V is a jam-packed entry in the series,” reads a snippet from the review. “Not my favorite and not perfect, by any means — I would’ve preferred a better approach to combat with some War Stories, as well as a little better balancing with multiplayer difficulty. But it’s got an excellent presentation that holds up in about every corner, along with gameplay that delivers for both single and multiplayer. And there are modes aplenty, provided you’ve got some good friends to play with — some of these random Battlefield experts may leave you feeling a little bit of misery.”

