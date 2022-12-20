Bayonetta Origins Developer Wants Fans to Approach it With "a Fresh Open Mind"

Earlier this month, PlatinumGames surprised fans with the announcement of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for Nintendo Switch. The game's announcement came less than two months after the release of Bayonetta 3, but the most surprising thing is that it's not a traditional Bayonetta game. While the title will put players in the role of a young Bayonetta, the gameplay and visuals look much different, taking a fairytale inspired approach instead. In a newly posted statement, supervising director Hideki Kamiya addressed the game's reveal, sharing his hope that Bayonetta Origins will appeal to current fans and those new to the series.

"We created Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon with the hope that fans of the series to date will enjoy this unique take on their favorite badass heroine, and also endeavor to deliver an unforgettable experience to players who may not be comfortable with action games… or even players who are unfamiliar with the Bayonetta series in the first place," wrote Kamiya.

Kamiya went on to say that he wants current fans "to take your guard down and approach this title with a fresh, open mind." While details have been slim about the game so far, Kamiya did reveal that Bayonetta won't be the game's only playable character; in addition to a young Cereza, players will also control the demon Cheshire.

It will be interesting to see how audiences react to Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon! The game could offer Nintendo and PlatinumGames an opportunity to introduce new fans to the series, particularly those that find themselves intimidated by traditional action games. The series has never been a massive seller, but it does have a very passionate audience, and it's easy to see how some of those fans might be skeptical about this new title. With the game set to release on March 17th, fans won't have to wait long to see the results for themselves!

Are you looking forward to Bayonetta Origins? Do you think the game will attract new audiences to the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!