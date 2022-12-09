New Bayonetta Game Revealed for Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was revealed at The Game Awards today, offering something unlike anything the series has ever offered! Set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch, the game appears to be a top-down dungeon crawler with a cel-shaded art style. Bayonetta fans won't have to wait much longer to experience the game, as it's set to release on March 17th! With the game coming so soon, developer PlatinumGames will likely have a lot more to talk about over the next few months.

The trailer for the game can be found embedded below.

Wow, what an incredible world premiere of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/D4wisf6N7W — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Following the October release of Bayonetta 3, fans couldn't be blamed for thinking that DLC might release for the game! However, it appears that Nintendo and PlatinumGames are going in a much different direction. It certainly shows that the two companies are looking to expand and build on this world in a meaningful way, and the game's subtitle seems to imply that we could see additional Bayonetta Origins games in the future.

The Bayonetta franchise has had a strange journey! The original game in the series was published by Sega, but failed to find much in the way of commercial success. However, Nintendo funded Bayonetta 2 for the Wii U, and then Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch. Presumably, that will also be the case for Bayonetta Origins, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

At this point, Bayonetta has developed a close association with Nintendo hardware. In addition to the Bayonetta trilogy, the franchise's titular character has even appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Given how different Bayonetta Origins looks from the rest of the series, it will be interesting to see whether fans of the franchise embrace this spin-off. Hopefully the game proves an enjoyable experience for longtime fans of the series, as well as those that have yet to try any of the previous trilogy!

Are you looking forward to Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon? What do you think of the game's first trailer?