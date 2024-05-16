Universal Pictures Sets Dates for M3GAN 2.0, The Black Phone 2, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and More

Universal Pictures revealed multiple release dates for a few of its highly anticipated Blumhouse titles as well as new dates for sequels M3GAN 2.0 and The Black Phone 2. M3GAN shattered box-office predictions in early 2023 earning over $181 million worldwide on a $12 million budget. The film, which earned high praise for bridging the gap between campy and horror, takes a deeper look into artificial intelligence through a life-like doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion, M3GAN. After Gemma, a roboticist, gifts her niece a prototype of M3GAN, it produces deadly consequences. The sequel is shifting from May 16, 2025 to a little over a month later at June 27, 2025. It was previously moved from January to May of 2025.

As for The Black Phone 2, the sequel will release four years after the original film. In the first film, which released in the summer of 2021, Finley, a 13-year-old boy, was kidnapped by a masked killer and locked in the basement. A phone that's on the wall begins ringing and when Finley picks up, he comes to realize the voices on the other end are from the killer's previous victims who will stop at nothing to make sure what happened to them doesn't happen to Finley too. The sequel was originally slated to debut in theaters three days after the four-year anniversary of the original. It will now move from June 27, 2025 to October 17, 2025.

The other three films on the slate -- Five Nights at Freddy's 2, The Woman in the Yard, and Drop -- are also set to debut in 2025. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 follows the first film, adapted from the highly popularized video game series. Starring Josh Hutcherson as Mike, fans will have to wait until the holiday season next year to return to the iconic Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria where Mike works as night security to support himself and his sister. Five Nights at Freddy's landed in theaters and on Peacock last October where it became Blumhouse's highest-grossing film of all time, earning $291 million worldwide. The sequel hits theaters December 5, 2025.

As for The Woman in the Yard and Drop, the plots of both films are being kept under wraps at the moment. The Woman in the Yard comes from Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Sam Stefanak. Danielle Deadwyler who stars in the film as well as acts as an EP, will be joined by Russell Horsby, Okwui Okpokwasili, Peyton Jackson, and Estella Kahiha. Jason Blum produced alongside Stephanie Allain. Collet-Serra, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Moran also serve as EPs. The Woman in the Yard is tentatively set to release on March 28, 2025.

Drop, from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, stars Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Bold Type), Violett Beane (Hulu's Death and Other Details) and Jacob Robinson. It will release in theaters April 11, 2025.