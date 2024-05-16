Despite circulating speculations and rumors over the last couple of months that Rockstar Games' highly anticipated upcoming title Grand Theft Auto 6 is facing potential delays from its Calendar 2025 release, particularly since Take-Two just faced a round of layoffs internally, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are confident in '25 being the year for GTA6. As such, during the Take-Two Interactive Software's earnings report from the company's fourth quarter and 2024 Fiscal Year have narrowed that timeline to Fall of Calendar 2025. This would put the expected release window between September 1st and November 30th.

Per the latest earnings report, Take-Two notes that they expect their earnings to grow in the next fiscal year as they enter it with "positive momentum." This momentum and expectation is attributed to Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry, with Take-Two stating, "Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

Currently, the only description on Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 page reads: "Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet." The trailer released for the game in December of last year offered a great look at Leonida, as well as one of the upcoming game's protagonists Lucia. Since the trailer release, which shattered a YouTube record for 24-hour debut on a non-music video, Rockstar hasn't had much more to provide about the game, though this could change in the coming months as there is the Xbox Games Showcase and Summer Games Fest right around the corner. As for more unofficial news, it's reported that GTA6's story is shorter than another popular Rockstar title, Red Dead Redemption 2, amongst plenty more to keep fans speculating in the time until Fall of Calendar 2025.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in Fall of Calendar 2025 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC release for GTA6 has yet to be even implied by Rockstar or Take-Two, so it's likely if the game makes its way to the platform it'll be well after the console release, a pattern previous Grand Theft Auto games have followed.