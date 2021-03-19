PS5 Restock at Best Buy Has PlayStation Fans Divided

A new PS5 restock has been released ahead of the weekend, courtesy of Best Buy, who also released new stock of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well. That said, while Xbox fans made away like bandits with the new Xbox Series X/S restock, the new PS5 restock proved to be a far trickier ordeal for PlayStation customers. While many were able to finally secure their first-ever order with the new Best Buy restock, others ran into the same ol' issues.

While demand for the PS5 is starting to falter, stock is still severely restricted by production issues, which means ordering a PS5 is still very much a difficult endeavor. Not only do PlayStation fans need to compete with millions of other PlayStation fans who haven't been to secure the console yet, but there are still plenty of scalpers, making use of bots, gobbling up stock.

This particular restock, like many before it, was also weighed down by site issues. Further, the restock was in-store pick-up only, which means many went through the ordering process just to find out there was no stock anywhere near them.

In short, this morning's Best Buy restock was another classic PS5 restock. There were some winners, but even more losers, many of which are growing very frustrated.