PS5 Restock at Best Buy Has PlayStation Fans Divided
A new PS5 restock has been released ahead of the weekend, courtesy of Best Buy, who also released new stock of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well. That said, while Xbox fans made away like bandits with the new Xbox Series X/S restock, the new PS5 restock proved to be a far trickier ordeal for PlayStation customers. While many were able to finally secure their first-ever order with the new Best Buy restock, others ran into the same ol' issues.
While demand for the PS5 is starting to falter, stock is still severely restricted by production issues, which means ordering a PS5 is still very much a difficult endeavor. Not only do PlayStation fans need to compete with millions of other PlayStation fans who haven't been to secure the console yet, but there are still plenty of scalpers, making use of bots, gobbling up stock.
This particular restock, like many before it, was also weighed down by site issues. Further, the restock was in-store pick-up only, which means many went through the ordering process just to find out there was no stock anywhere near them.
In short, this morning's Best Buy restock was another classic PS5 restock. There were some winners, but even more losers, many of which are growing very frustrated.
After Months
After months of no luck thanks to @TheSiteSupply I was able to get a ps5 off @BestBuy yeeee pic.twitter.com/IsENpzCWP1— Shauna Mathis (@chonittta) March 19, 2021
Another One
Thanks for the heads up!! You guys helped me get a ps5 for myself back in December from gamestop and I was able to snag one from best buy for my friend today!!! 2 down 1 to go!!!!— Eric Sieja (@EricSieja) March 19, 2021
#8
Continuing to eat!! Y’all already know!! #8! Wanted to get atleast 2 today but one will do! #PlayStation5 #ps5 #bestbuy #MoneyUpChallenge #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/iR6x3EhX3t— KxNG (@KxNGDM_) March 19, 2021
Finally
@mattswider @Jake_Randall_YT THANK YOU! I started following you both a week ago and was finally able to get a PS5 on the Best Buy drop today! Appreciate you both and thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/XKlVo5j7a9— Chanti Christina (@ChantiChristina) March 19, 2021
Best Buy Better Than Walmart?
Got a PS5. Tried Walmart yesterday and that was a big fail. Got your notification about Best Buy, followed the link and was able to add to cart, create an account, and then check out. TY— Travis Kaess (@KaessTravis) March 19, 2021
Another Soul Crushing Restock
Soul crushing moment on a Friday:
I got through on Best Buy’s queue for a PS5. However you need to pick it up in store. Michigan stores won’t have it in stock until next week.
I’ve failed another week. I can’t check it out though it was in my cart— Ben Szilagy (@BenSzilagy) March 19, 2021
Why Is It So Hard?!?
So, @BestBuy , I love you, but it would be nice if you let me checkout when I get a #PS5 in my cart.
I would rather buy this now & know I'll get it eventually, instead of having to huddle over a PC every week hoping it's my turn.
It was literally easier to get a COVID vaccine. pic.twitter.com/41LhB5dnEW— Adam Koralik (@AdamKoralik) March 19, 2021
Third Time Unlucky
Still couldn't get a PS5 @BestBuy lol had it in the cart like 3 times and then said out of stock smh oh well I still got my PS1 @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/J8tIhsFQIF— AJV Gaming 🎮 Music 🎸Paradise 🌴 (@AJVGameParadise) March 19, 2021
Need Amazon to Drop ASAP
well that was defeating... had PS5 "please wait" pending at Best Buy just to wind up coming to a sold out notice....— Kaitlyn Reilly (@Kait_TheGreatS) March 19, 2021
When the heck is Amazon supposed to release their stock?!
Done With Best Buy
Basically SOL again on a PS5. Thanks @BestBuy for making me validate my email address for no reason. I'm finally done with them. Tried to stay loyal but after adding to cart, store chosen, did everything AGAIN. I get it's high in demand but when i validated i wasn't a bot— B-Ry (@Killah_B_Ry) March 19, 2021