Best Buy Releases New PlayStation 5 Stock, Users Complain of Website Errors

PS5 stock has been going in and out this morning over on Best Buy, and once again, it's been nearly impossible to get any of the restock. Not only is the stock going lightning fast thanks to the millions of PlayStation gamers still trying to get their hands on the console, but because of the large number of resellers making use of bots to gobble up stock in seconds. And naturally, the flood of users and the refresh frenzy led to several website issues.

Of course, plenty were able to secure the PS5, particularly in the follow-up restocks, however, as always, Best Buy is trending on Twitter largely because of those who weren't able to get a PS5, whether that's due to the website crashing, cart issues, or because bots gobbled up stock before anyone had a chance to even add the console to their cart.

The restock appears like it was limited to just bundles, which typically don't go as quickly as the standard console, but it looks this wasn't the case this time. At the moment of publishing, customers are reporting that they are getting their hands on an order, but by the time you're reading this, the restock is likely depleted.

