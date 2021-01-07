Best Buy Releases New PlayStation 5 Stock, Users Complain of Website Errors
PS5 stock has been going in and out this morning over on Best Buy, and once again, it's been nearly impossible to get any of the restock. Not only is the stock going lightning fast thanks to the millions of PlayStation gamers still trying to get their hands on the console, but because of the large number of resellers making use of bots to gobble up stock in seconds. And naturally, the flood of users and the refresh frenzy led to several website issues.
Of course, plenty were able to secure the PS5, particularly in the follow-up restocks, however, as always, Best Buy is trending on Twitter largely because of those who weren't able to get a PS5, whether that's due to the website crashing, cart issues, or because bots gobbled up stock before anyone had a chance to even add the console to their cart.
The restock appears like it was limited to just bundles, which typically don't go as quickly as the standard console, but it looks this wasn't the case this time. At the moment of publishing, customers are reporting that they are getting their hands on an order, but by the time you're reading this, the restock is likely depleted.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Site Overload
Every time BestBuy drops the site crashes and even though I have it in my cart it won’t let me checkout... like for L— mdel0416 (@mofhmd) January 7, 2021
Cart Issues
Why can’t I buy the PS5 there’s too many people out there and I tried to go to Best Buy website I tried to add to cart but it wasn’t let me do it and then I tried again it didn’t even work smh 🤦♂️— Andy Ly (@TuckerTfl) January 7, 2021
What Is Going On?
Best Buy, this is crazy pic.twitter.com/UExfV0nkVV— Silensiio (@SilencioHD) January 7, 2021
"Please Wait"
Ugh @BestBuy. Killing me with the "please wait" status. #ps5 restock— Danielle Ellison (@DanielleEWrites) January 7, 2021
It's the Hope That Kills You
Me once again trying to get a #PS5 from Best Buy: pic.twitter.com/WL3EB86yiH— Haden Karas (@HadenKaras) January 7, 2021
Best Buy, Do Better
At this point I’m considering copping from resellers at this point. Been waiting a week for Best Buy to drop the PS5, it happens today and last les than 30 seconds and mine is gone before I can even check out. @BestBuy you have got to do better— Playboy Gardi (@JacquesBandito) January 7, 2021
Not Even 10 Minutes...
Best buy getting Ps5's and Running out in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/mfY8Gh8uym— JeremiahTuff (@jeremiah_tuff) January 7, 2021
Turns Out, You Just Need to Try 100 Times
Copped a PS5 off Best Buy after trying 100 times— dirtymeefks (@dirtymeefks) January 7, 2021