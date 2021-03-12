Best Buy PS5: Customers Hit "Easy" Gold Mine With New Restock
Ahead of the weekend, Best Buy has surprised PlayStation customers with its first PS5 restock this week. Further, not only does Best Buy have new stock of the standard PS5, which runs at $500 and comes with a disc drive, but today it released new stock of the all-digital PS5, which is $100 cheaper and has no disc drive. While both consoles have been incredibly hard to find so far this year, the all-digital PS5 has been by far the harder of the two due to less stock. In fact, across Costco, Target, GameStop, and other restocks this week, many had no all-digital stock at all, at least on sale.
Like the two different Target restocks this week, this new Best Buy stock appears to be limited to store (curbside) pickup. In other words, if your local store doesn't have stock you may be out of luck, because it appears the retailer is not offering home shipping.
At the moment of writing this, it's unclear if any stock remains. Best Buy sometimes releases in waves, which makes knowing when stock is depleted nearly impossible. That said, by the time you're reading this, stock may very well be sold out.
That said, unlike many restocks this week, this new one from Best Buy is being lauded for its success rate. Typically, typing "Best Buy PS5" into Twitter provides nothing but disappointed and upset customers. And of course, there are some customers that ran into website issues and a lack of stock near them, but there's also been a ton celebrating their orders, or at least way more than normal.
Best Buy really is the best at this PS5 thing. They've been consistent in blocking bots and letting normal people buy them.
Thank you @BestBuy— MY MAN, MY MAN, MY MAN (@iDavey) March 12, 2021
Your boy FINALLY copped a PS5 from @BestBuy !!! pic.twitter.com/w5R2RjvWKv— Mister Generik (@mistergenerik) March 12, 2021
These ps5 drops on best buy getting eaaasy😅— javi ☃️ (@__javi______) March 12, 2021
I’m officially out the game, BEST BUY SECURED!!! They even tried to hoe me by sending the code to email instead of phone# but I still got it!💙💛🎮🎧 #PS5 @Jake_Randall_YT @PS5Drop @PS5RestockAlert @PS5_Restockk pic.twitter.com/MlJRa4ilgW— Don🐺 (@DonsBazaar) March 12, 2021
Yoooo your boy finally scored a ps5!!! #ps5 thanks @BestBuy— JV (@InfestedJoker) March 12, 2021
Thanks for the alert! 💯🙌🏽✔️
I managed to grab a PS5 Digital Edition with only a quick 10-min wait in the @BestBuy online order queue! Order has been confirmed and console will be available for curbside pickup on 3/20. #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/RdDJZmHbFg— Anthony Johnson (@anthonybele) March 12, 2021
I’ve legit been trying to cop a PS5 for months so thank you so much for that Best Buy drop update! 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/xRj3Gb1ZJw pic.twitter.com/vgbtR1pJX6— Weeb Keyblader (@WeebMike) March 12, 2021
Who Said #PS5 Was Hard To Secure?— PSN: HunnitAcreWoods (@HunnitAcreWoods) March 12, 2021
This Is #PlayStation5 Number 5 From The #ps5restock At Best Buy...
Salute To @themacint0sh and @VHS_TUT for putting me on... pic.twitter.com/vSbnXbL9We
YOU ALL CAN STOP WORRYING ABOUT ME BECAUSE I SNAGGED A #PS5 TODAY! mya hahahahahahaha #ps5restock #bestbuy— Jason (@jasoninbloom) March 12, 2021
THE EPIC WAIT AND BATTLE IS OVER. PS5 SECURED AT BEST BUY. SUCK IT, GAMESTOP.— Steve Suess (@ProfSuess) March 12, 2021
