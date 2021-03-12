Best Buy PS5: Customers Hit "Easy" Gold Mine With New Restock

Ahead of the weekend, Best Buy has surprised PlayStation customers with its first PS5 restock this week. Further, not only does Best Buy have new stock of the standard PS5, which runs at $500 and comes with a disc drive, but today it released new stock of the all-digital PS5, which is $100 cheaper and has no disc drive. While both consoles have been incredibly hard to find so far this year, the all-digital PS5 has been by far the harder of the two due to less stock. In fact, across Costco, Target, GameStop, and other restocks this week, many had no all-digital stock at all, at least on sale.

Like the two different Target restocks this week, this new Best Buy stock appears to be limited to store (curbside) pickup. In other words, if your local store doesn't have stock you may be out of luck, because it appears the retailer is not offering home shipping.

At the moment of writing this, it's unclear if any stock remains. Best Buy sometimes releases in waves, which makes knowing when stock is depleted nearly impossible. That said, by the time you're reading this, stock may very well be sold out.

That said, unlike many restocks this week, this new one from Best Buy is being lauded for its success rate. Typically, typing "Best Buy PS5" into Twitter provides nothing but disappointed and upset customers. And of course, there are some customers that ran into website issues and a lack of stock near them, but there's also been a ton celebrating their orders, or at least way more than normal.