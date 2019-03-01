This Impressive ‘Mortal Kombat’ Scorpion Cosplay Just Screams “Get Over Here!”

Mortal Kombat 11 is on the horizon and with new reveals popping up so much recently for the popular fighting game, the cosplay community is back at it once more in order to bring some of our favorite characters to life. In this case, we’re kicking it Scorpion style with Maul Cosplay’s latest creation.
View this post on Instagram
“Get over here!” (advertisement) Another epic @eosandy_ picture of my Scorrrrpionnnn cosplay shot at EpicCon 😉 @mortalkombat #ad #wbsponsored #mkkollective #mortalkombat #mortalkombat11 #mk #mk11 #warnerbros #scorpion #scorpionwins #scorpioncosplay #mortalkombatcosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #ps4 #xboxone #comehere #martialarts #wip #badass @wbgames
Maul Cosplay has been the face of some amazing characters in the past, including a dead ringer for The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo, and so many more.
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
Fatality!!! (advertisement) Yesterday I had a little photo shoot at the convention with @eosandy_ and he did his magic again. 😁 I love the costume! It’s my favorite. ☺️ @mortalkombat #ad #wbsponsored #mkkollective #mortalkombat #mortalkombat11 #mk #mk11 #warnerbros #scorpion #scorpionwins #scorpioncosplay #mortalkombatcosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #ps4 #xboxone #comehere #martialarts #wip #badass @wbgames
View this post on Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT – Ok, Viktor Drago (Creed II) aka @bignasty is a huuuge guy but maybe I have a chance against him as SCORRRRPIONNN! 😄 Drago vs Scorpion! Round one! Fight!!! @mortalkombat #ad #wbsponsored #mkkollective #mortalkombat #mortalkombat11 #mk #mk11 #warnerbros #scorpion #scorpionwins #scorpioncosplay #mortalkombatcosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #ps4 #xboxone #comehere #martialarts #wip #badass @wbgames #creed2 #boxing #sylvesterstallone
View this post on Instagram
#AD – WE FINISHED HIM! 👊🏻 My new Scorpion cosplay is done and I couldn’t feel any cooler. It was a lot of work, the whole costume has been made in only 14 days! Tomorrow we’re heading to London for the big reveal! #mortalkombat11 As always, I need to name @majafelicitasb, @lenora_costumes and my boys Tom, Stally and Benny for being the most amazing team. Thank you guys! I’m always proud to work with you. My costumes are always a team effort and I am not afraid to say that out loud. 🙊 So, see you on the stream tomorrow?! Pic by @majafelicitasb, edit by the one and only @eosandy_ 📸 @mortalkombat #ad #wbsponsored #mkkollective #mortalkombat #mortalkombat11 #mk #mk11 #warnerbros #scorpion #scorpionwins #scorpioncosplay #mortalkombatcosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #ps4 #xboxone #comehere #martialarts #wip #badass @wbgames
Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want even more awesome cosplay in your life? You can also check out our sweet Cosplay Hub here for more amazing community creations. You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!