Best Selling Games of 2022 Revealed

The best-selling games of 2022 have been revealed and a lot of fan-favorite titles made the list. 2022 was an interesting year for gaming, although it may have felt like there weren't a ton of games to some people, there was a lot to play. It just so happened a lot of the biggest games came out in the first few months of the year and the last few months, so it may have seemed like there was a lot of downtime. However, PlayStation released two highly anticipated sequels, a new Call of Duty game was released, Marvel dropped a banger, and more. It was a better year than some realized and that was reflected in the sales as well.

The NPD has revealed the 10 best-selling games of the entire year of 2022 (via GameSpot). Despite analysts predicting Elden Ring would take the top spot, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 came out on top. Given the shooter shattered records for the franchise and had an interesting roll out where players had time to enjoy the campaign before the multiplayer was released, it likely helped rope fans in. Nevertheless, seeing Elden Ring had an absurdly successful year and claimed the second spot on the list, which is really impressive given its genre. God of War Ragnarok came in at number 4 which is quite high for a game that's only on PlayStation consoles. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came in at number 5, showing the power of the beloved franchise. You can view the full list below.

Top 10 Best-Selling Games Of 2022 In The US

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Elden Ring Madden NFL 23 God of War Ragnarok Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokemon Scarlet/Violet* FIFA 23 Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Horizon Forbidden West MLB The Show 22^

^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

* Digital sales not included

It's a pretty impressive list and also highlights how much variety there was in 2022. We had great shooters, sports games, story driven adventures, and much more. 2023 is already shaping up to be an even better year in gaming with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Hogwarts Legacy, and Starfield, so we'll likely have no shortage of things to play this year.

