Bethesda Compares Cross-Play to DVDs

We recently had a chance to check out Fallout 76 during a closed media event earlier this month and we’ve got tons of news regarding the upcoming online game. From more about the vault, to ongoing gameplay, there’s no shortage of the Wasteland here! But with the upcoming online game coming at a time where the attitudes regarding cross-play shift, Bethesda continues to offer insight into how this feature could impact their games in the future.

Though Bethesda VP Pete Hines has already clearly stated that Fallout 76 would not offer crossplay in the forseeable future, we did get to learn more about how he views this feature at the recent event. Our good friends over at Eurogamer recently talked about cross-play and how it should work with the Bethesda honcho himself, to which Hines likened it to that of how DVDs work.

“I think [cross-play] just makes for a much better community, that we don’t have these arbitrary walls. I’m reminded of something Todd Howard said in an interview some years ago now, I’m paraphrasing him – I would like to see games get to the point that we view them like movies on DVD, which is to say if you want to go rent or buy Deadpool, you’re not buying it specifically for Sony players or Panasonic, you have a DVD and whatever plays DVDs plays DVDs.”

He added, “As a game creator, you just want to make a game and have it work the same everywhere, as opposed to these guys have these rules about how friends lists works, or whatever, while over here it’s completely different. So the more that we get to this [principle] that it’s just a game on whatever platform, we’re not siloing people, I think will be positive. So that, games as a service, and like you guys, I’m interested to see where they go with the hardware choices, the technologies and giving our devs more tools and horsepower to work with.”

With so many games on the horizon, not just from Bethesda, that will offer online play the topic of cross-play has become infinitely more interesting. What do you think about his recent comments on this feature? Do you like what he compared it to? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about cross-play and its future with Bethesda.