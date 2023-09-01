Beyond Good and Evil Anniversary Edition Leaks

Beyond Good and Evil, the classic Ubisoft game from the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, is supposedly making a comeback soon, leaks have suggested. The Entertainment Software Ratings Board shared a listing this week for something called Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, a game which naturally hasn't been announced yet by Ubisoft or else we'd know a lot more about it. These kinds of leaks from the ESRB aren't terribly uncommon and typically precede an actual announcement, so we should be hearing more about this Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition release very soon.

The ESRB rating page for Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has already been taken down, but not before people were able to screencap it and share it on socials to preserve the info. An overview of the game and a description of its potentially rating-worthy content was shared by the ratings board as is typical with new releases.

What's in Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition?

"This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion investigating a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys," reads a description of the game from the ESRB. "From a third-person perspective, players explore fantasy locations, take photos of evidence, solve puzzles, and fight robot and alien enemies. Combat is sometimes fast-paced, with players using melee weapons (e.g., staffs, torches) to strike stylized enemies that generally break apart or vanish into puffs of smoke. One boss battle depicts a squid-like alien stabbed in the eye, with yellow-green splatter effects."

All that info should be previous knowledge to people who were already fond of Beyond Good and Evil, so what's in the 20th Anniversary Edition? The ESRB rating unfortunately says nothing about that, so it's unclear what, exactly, Ubisoft could give Beyond Good and Evil fans over 20 years later that they haven't gotten already. An HD version of the game was released over 10 years ago, though anything that's done to it now would hopefully be an improvement over what players got back in 2011.

Where's Beyond Good and Evil 2?

Of course, talks of bringing back the original game again begs the question: Where's Beyond Good and Evil 2? Leaks and rumors about the sequel to the original Beyond Good and Evil have been circulating for well over a decade now, and aside from some artwork and previews of the goals for Beyond Good and Evil 2, Ubisoft has shown off precious little of the game. Seeing news of a rerelease for the original has once again got people wondering about the sequel, but continued leaks and speculation on its troubled development is most of what fans have to go off of now.

Here's what we know about the game according to Ubisoft's overview of Beyond Good and Evil 2:

"Journey to System 3 for the prequel to one of Ubisoft's most beloved games!" a preview for the game said. "Encounter unforgettable characters in a stunning new planetary system, as you struggle for freedom and the right to determine your own fate among the stars. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is an action-adventure RPG that you can play alone or with your friends in coop. Take on enemies on planets or in space, at massively different scales: from the close-quarters inside a hidden temple to the uncharted edges of the system!"