BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas

BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.

At The Game Awards, Ghost Story Games revealed its new game: Judas. It looks a lot like BioShock and is more of a spirtual successor to the game. There's still a lot that's unknown about the game, but host Geoff Keighley mentioned he's seen several hours of the game and hyped up how ambitious it will be. As of right now, the game has no release date, but the trailer is "in-engine" and is "deep in development". Ken Levine also touted the studio's credentials and its ambitions: "We founded Ghost Story Games to build upon the legacy of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite," said Ken Levine, Ghost Story President & Creative Director. "With Judas, we've created an entirely new world and set of characters while exploring different approaches to single-player, narrative first-person shooters."

You can view a description and the trailer for the game below.

"A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?"

A new BioShock game is also in the works, but we have no idea what it will look like. Ken Levine is not involved with the production of the game. Either way, it looks like we may have another Dead Space versus The Callisto Protocol situation on our hands if Judas and BioShock 4 release close to each other.

