‘Anthem’ Livestream Reveals More Dialogue Options and a Deeper Look at Fort Tarsis

Though BioWare is doing things a bit differently with their Anthem title coming soon, there are still staples that this studio is known for. Their biggest claim to fame is choice and a thorough dialogue wheel and their latest livestream shows off a little more of those conversational options.

When BioWare first announced their latest livestream, they were clear with the intent being to solely focus on Fort Tarsis, the central area that players will have as their home base. This is also an incredibly social hub, and one that players will have a chance to learn more about the various NPCs in this new world.

A good portion of the stream seen above is simply enjoying the environment. Lead Producer Mike Gamble took his time taking in all of the fine details, giving viewers a chance to see up close and personal what’s to come. Though the team did run into a few technical difficulties here and there, overall the world looks as intricate as promised – a testament of this universe’s dedication to survival and fighting to rebuild what was once lost.

Gamble also went to the Forge to talk to Zoe, a key character players will be interacting with in the game. She’s a mechanic that knows her trade, but also someone players will get a chance to get to know on a personal level – not just another random character in a sea of faces.

The producer took a few moments to show some of the role-playing conversational options with her, giving those interested a chance to see her wit first-hand. There are two main directions conversations can go, allowing players to shallowly narrate the conversation.

Though there are options, it doesn’t seem to be on par with the extensive routes games like Dragon Age and Mass Effect take, though that can change later on. It’s possible that the team chose Zoe for a base-level introduction into the conversation without giving too much away.

The livestream did give us a chance to see some of those “creative” endeavors BioWare has been talking about. The boss himself, Casey Hudson, recently spoke about what it meant to the team to have this fresh IP to work with and what that meant on a creative scale.

“As creative people, we have a need to try new things,” said Hudson in the new blog post. “And while Anthem is definitely something new and different, my first Play From Home session with Anthem started with some things I expect from a BioWare game: discovering a vast new universe to explore, being drawn into a compelling story, and meeting characters that I want to learn more about. But for me, it also quickly started to deliver its own magic: superheroic gameplay that makes me want to come back just for the feel of it, and being able to have friends join with me on my adventure so we can explore and fight as a team. Seeing Game Director Jon Warner arrive in my game, resplendent in his white-and-red Ranger Javelin, was particularly inspiring – especially when he led me to a secret location with Legendary treasure.“

For more about the game itself, Anthemofficially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

For more about the game itself, Anthemofficially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.