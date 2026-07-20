D&D Beginners Have Just Gotten The Perfect First Adventure

The hardest part of getting into Dungeons and Dragons is often picking the best adventure to play, whether you are a first-time player or brand-new Dungeon Master (DM). The 5th Edition of the iconic TTRPG has very few introductory quests published for players looking for a Level 1 start, even if there are larger campaigns that ask for beginner characters. For those looking to simply dip their toes into what D&D has to offer, a new starter adventure offers something different from what has come before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although rules have changed with the 5.5e mechanics shift that started in 2024 for D&D, many of the adventures players use as an entry point have not. Lost Mine of Phandelver, Dragon of Icespire Peak, and occasionally the intro for Waterdeep: Dragon Heist or Curse of Strahd are often used repeatedly as places for Level 1 characters to be piloted by inexperienced players. However, Waterdeep and Strahd are parts of far larger games that demand a greater time commitment, so new journeys similar to the short 1-3 session lengths like Phandelver or Icespire are typically better for newcomers.

D&D’s Arcana Unleashed Gameplay Expansion Book Adds An Adventure For First-Time Players

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The latest gameplay expansion book for D&D is called Arcana Unleashed, releasing in September 2026 with new subclasses, magic items, spells, and other tools for players and DMs to use in their games. Based within the new 5.5e rules, Arcana Unleashed also comes with two different adventures, marking the first expansion with story content since the adoption of the new 5th Edition mechanics. One adventure is called Deadfall, tied to the Red Wizards of Thay and meant for Level 11-20 characters, mainly for veterans of D&D. However, the other adventure is perfectly geared for first-time players.

Named Tomb of the Shadow Serpents, this undead-themed beginner adventure in Arcana Unleashed is far different from the other published low-level modules in D&D 5e. Unlike Mines of Phandelver, which features a standard battle against Goblin enemies, or an epic battle against a dragon in Icespire Peak, Tomb of the Shadow Serpents takes a spookier approach. The premise of the adventure is that adventurers have been tempted to enter a mysterious crypt by the immortal mage Venger, who tempts a party with forbidden power buried within the tomb.

Meant to last one or two sessions, this adventure is a deadly and exciting introduction to D&D, allowing players to build Level 1 characters and jump right into the TTRPG. With all of the extra character building materials from Arcana Unleashed, this adventure’s magical angle can be even more appealing for players looking for a darker edge to their D&D experience. The aesthetic of Tomb of the Shadow Serpents is a sharp contrast to other beginner adventures, using undead Zombies, Skeletons, and more as foes for a Diablo feel rather than Legend of Zelda.

Other Editions Of The Book Also Grant Copies Of Another Digital Adventure For Your Table To Try

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Tomb of the Shadow Serpent isn’t the last adventure to come from Arcana Unleashed either, as those who pre-order the book also get another journey as a bonus. The D&D Encounters: Web of the Red Wizards mini-adventure comes for free as a digital adventure players can run, likely tying to the events of Deadfall or Tomb of the Shadow Serpent itself. Little is know about this adventure as of this time of writing, but it likely is also a shorter adventure similar to the Level 1 dungeon dive into Venger’s crypt.

Level 1 adventures are few and far between in D&D, and often used as a stepping stone for larger campaigns. As a result, it can be difficult to balance those adventures for new players whose characters are far more fragile at a Level 1 start rather than Levels 3, 4, or 5. However, with Tomb of the Shadow Serpent and Web of the Red Wizards at a player’s disposal, they had a number of great entry points for friend groups to start playing D&D earnestly, making mistakes and figuring out the fun of their table without worry.

Continuing Stories Beyond The Starter Adventures Could Lead Into Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall

Courtesy of D&D Beyond

Spending one or two sessions progressing through Tomb of the Shadow Serpent may be what entices players to D&D as a whole, starting a love of adventuring that short tale only scratches the surface of. Thankfully, there are plenty of great campaign books for D&D where players can pick up with the same characters (that survived) Tomb of the Shadow Serpent, taking lower Level figures up into grand campaigns. This starter adventure is perfect as a prequel to any number of famous 5e adventure modules, including:

The Curse of Strahd

Princes of the Apocalypse

Out of the Abyss

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist

Hoard of the Dragon Queen

Ghosts of Saltmarsh

Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden

For particularly brave players, the adventure started with Tomb of the Shadow Serpent might see their characters grow up to the Level 11 start of Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall. Although originally assuming players are veterans of the TTRPG, anyone can pick up and play this adventure through the same book they started with. To those ambitious groups, Deadfall might even be the accumulation of everything they’ve learned, making Arcana Unleashed the best package for a journey’s start and finish in D&D 5.5e.

Will you be trying D&D for the first time through Arcana Unleashed‘s starter adventure? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!